In 1970, country music legend Lynn Anderson recorded what would become her signature song. Initially, though, Anderson’s producer (and husband), Glenn Sutton refused to let Anderson record it.
“It’s not a girl’s song,” he insisted.
The song was called “Rose Garden.” Written by Joe South, its lyrics are the words of a man reminding his girlfriend or wife that he never promised her a rose garden. He never promised her that their relationship would be all sunshine and roses. She shouldn’t give up on him simply because they were going through some tough times.
“Along with the sunshine, there’s got to be a little rain sometime.”
Despite it not being a “girl’s song,” Anderson stubbornly persisted and eventually got her way. “Rose Garden” became an immediate hit, crossing over genres and achieving international success.
My wife has “Rose Garden” on her playlist in our car. As I was driving the other day, it came on the radio and a thought came to me.
God never promised you a rose garden – at least here on earth.
God gave Adam and Eve a rose garden. The Garden of Eden, where they lived, was a perfect paradise. In Eden, it never rained. In Eden, everything was easy. In Eden, Adam and Eve’s relationship was perfect and harmonious in every way.
But then came the serpent, the temptation, and the forbidden fruit. With their one act of disobedience, Adam and Eve plunged the world into sin and death. Sin now affects every aspect of our lives. We now face storms and hurricanes and raging wildfires. Every relationship in our lives has its struggles. Pain and sorrow are a part of life in this sin-stained world.
And that shouldn’t surprise us.
If you read your Bible cover to cover, you will see that God never promises you a rose garden here on earth. In fact, he promises you that you will have pains and problems.
You will get sick. You will have your heart broken. You will face tough times.
Along with the sunshine, there’s got to be a little rain sometime.
As Christians, we sometimes get the idea that if we just believe in God enough, everything in our lives will become easier. If we just have enough faith, all the problems in our marriages will melt away. If we just trust in God enough, he will heal us of all our ills and financial woes.
But God never promises that.
What he promises is that he will work all things in our lives for our good – even the storms and struggles. He promises to be with us through the darkest valleys. He promises to give us peace in the middle of the storm.
He promises that when our lives here on earth are over, we have a rose garden waiting for us in heaven. Because of Jesus and through faith in him, one day we will be free of all the pains and problems we experience here on earth.
But for now, don’t be surprised when struggles come in your marriage or family. Don’t be surprised when pain and illness attack your body. Don’t be surprised by the storms and wildfires. Sadly, that’s a part of life in this sinful world.
God never promised you a rose garden.