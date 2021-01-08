The Bible says, “Deal bountifully with your servant, that I may live and keep your word. Open my eyes, that I may behold wondrous things out of your law. I am a sojourner on the earth; hide not your commandments from me! My soul is consumed with longing for your rules at all times. You rebuke the insolent, accursed ones, who wander from your commandments. Take away from me scorn and contempt, for I have kept your testimonies. Even though princes sit plotting against me, your servant will meditate on your statutes. Your testimonies are my delight; they are my counselors,” Psalm 119:17-24.
David opens by almost commanding God to do something that God has promised to do. I say commanding because it appears as though David may be desperate for a reprieve from the struggles of this world. He says, “Deal bountifully with your servant,” because he feels his joy and life slipping away with so much of the world seeking to press in on him.
He again almost commands God, “Open my eyes, that I may behold…,” because he won’t be able to see the things of God unless God does this for him. God must open our eyes even to the simplest truths or we will not see them. And what will we see when he does? Wondrous things out of his law. Wondrous in that it is there where we find hope, assurance, comfort and a bright future in Christ.
As David lives in this world, he recognizes that he would be in despair always if it wasn’t for the commandments of God. Things are so bad at this point that he is consumed with longing for God’s rules since they are the only thing that can give him the necessary strength to endure the struggle and the distractions of this world.
Lastly, David prays that God would remove the distractions that keep him from meditating upon God’s Word. There is no indication that God answers that prayer, but, interestingly enough, even with the distractions and afflictions, he knows he must make time to meditate on God’s Word — his very life depends upon it. In the midst of his struggle, as he has taken time to meditate on God’s Word, he comes away realizing that it is God’s Word alone that can enable him to get through this tough time, for it has life-sustaining power. There is nothing like it. Ultimately, it is where he delights the most. The world will be there tomorrow but today, he is relishing in God’s Word counseling him since it never changes. It does not lie and has no agenda except to aid him in glorifying his God — that is fulfilling what he was created for.
I am not sure about all that y’all are dealing with this week — loss of work, COVID-19, physical or emotional pain — but I pray that God’s Word will give you the strength and hope that you need right now.
