Psalm 23 is arguably the most well-known and beloved passage of Scripture. For most of my life, it has been a tremendous source of comfort and strength for me.
Until recently, however, I didn’t fully grasp how beautiful the last verse is. King David wrote, “Surely goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever” (Psalm 23:6). God’s love – his amazing grace I don’t deserve – follows me every day of my life.
What I didn’t realize until recently is what that word “follow” really means. In the original Hebrew, it’s the word “radaph.” “Radaph” does mean “to follow,” but it really is stronger than that.
“Radaph” means “to pursue” or “to chase after.”
God’s love doesn’t simply follow me around like my dog, Blue, who shadows me around the house. God’s love pursues me. It chases after me like my neighbor’s Chihuahua who gets at my heels when I go running and won’t leave me alone. No matter how much I zig or zag – no matter how fast I run – I can’t shake him.
God’s love chases after me. When I pursue the pleasures of this world, when I fall into the same old dumb sins again and again, his mercy is always chasing after me to call me to repent and find in Jesus full and free forgiveness.
When we run away from God, when we get away from God and church, his love chases after us. He sends people after us to invite, remind, and encourage us. He lovingly sends things into our lives – even painful trials – to remind us how much we need him.
Everywhere I go, even in the darkest valleys of life, God’s love is there, making everything in my life work out for my eternal good.
And God’s love will continue to doggedly chase after me every day of my life until I reach my heavenly home. Because of God’s persistent, pursuing love, I believe in his Son Jesus. Because of Jesus, I have a home waiting for me in God’s house where I will see and understand God’s love fully and forever.
Meanwhile, I know I am not alone. Wherever I go, whatever I do in this life, I can’t shake God’s dogged love. He is going to chase after me, love me, forgive me, and help me every step of the way.