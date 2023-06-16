I have a confession to make. I love poker.
Please don’t misunderstand. I am not a gambler. I rarely even play.
I simply enjoy the game. I enjoy the strategy. I enjoy the psychology.
When I do play, however, I need to be careful. By nature I am an expressive person. I wear my emotions on my sleeves. You can usually tell my mood by just looking at me.
It’s written all over my face.
In poker, however, I can’t let my facial expressions give away what I have in my hand. I try to keep a stoic look on my face at all times. They call that a “poker face.”
God doesn’t have a very good poker face.
Now, to be clear, God doesn’t even have a face. He is a spirit. But sometimes in Scripture, he speaks about himself in human terms so that we can understand who he is and how he feels about us. He talks about his powerful arm which protects us. He tells us our names are written on his hands.
And he often mentions his face.
For example, on Mt. Sinai, Moses was not allowed to see God’s “face,” i.e. God’s full glory, because no sinful human being can see God’s holy glory and live. In the Bible, the idea of seeing God’s face frightened most people.
The face God should make at us is the face we used to see from our parents when we were naughty – a face of frustration, a face of disappointment, a face of anger. In fact, the Hebrew word for “anger” in the Old Testament is also the word for “nostril.” God often pictures his anger over our sins as his nostrils flaring at us from his red hot nose.
For all our anger, for all ugliness, for all our moral failures, we deserve to see frustration and disappointment on God’s face. We deserve to see God’s stern anger forever in hell.
But while Moses was on Mt. Sinai, God told him to tell his brother Aaron – the high priest at the time – that when God’s people gathered together, he should speak this blessing over them:
“The LORD bless you and keep you;
the LORD make his face shine on you and be gracious to you;
the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace” (Numbers 6:24-26).
God promises to shine his face on us – to smile down on us. He promises to look at us with pride and joy, as a loving father looks at his dear children.
But how can a holy God who hates sin smile when he looks at us dirty sinners? He can because he sent his Son Jesus who suffered his anger in our place. As Jesus hung on the cross, God’s nostrils flared at him for all our lies and lust and laziness. Jesus faced his Father’s anger for our sins in our place so we could be forgiven.
That’s the promise of your baptism. The word “baptize” means “to wash.” God can proudly smile down on you because all of your sins have been washed away forever because of Jesus. When God looks at those who believe in him – those who are sorry for their sins and trust in him – he never has a look of anger or disappointment on his face.
His face is beaming with love and joy and pride. God is not angry with you. He forgives you. He loves you. How do I know?