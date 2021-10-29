“The grace of the Lord Jesus be with you,” 1 Corinthians 16:23.
This is a benediction. The word “benediction,” from its Latin origin, literally means “a good word.” It is God’s good word of grace to his church. One Puritan put it this way, “The movement of a benediction is from heaven to earth, whereas the movement of a doxology or a prayer is from earth to heaven.” There really is a lot for us to consider in this blessing from God, but we will only look at three things.
First, that this grace is found only in a person, the Lord Jesus. It is the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ. Thus, it is accessible only through an ongoing relationship with him. So grace, especially saving grace, is of God and from God through Jesus to his own alone. I love this quote from theologian Michael Horton, “In grace, God gives nothing less than himself.” It is Jesus’ to give and he gives it freely from himself — to his children. And, just so you know, it is always there, whether we “feel” it or not.
Second, this blessing that is sent from God the Father through Christ the Son is his continual grace to all who are his. In John 1:16, we read, “For from his fullness we have all received (and keep on receiving), grace upon grace.” One grace has not left us before another is upon us — it is actually sooner than that. This benediction or blessing from God, “The grace of the Lord Jesus be with you,” speaks of his continual grace. You could almost end it with, “The grace of the Lord Jesus be with you (always).” For grace is God’s love shown to sinners who would be his children.
Third, it is this grace that comes from Jesus that grounds and empowers everything in the Christian life — from our ongoing repentance to the joy of a life well-lived for God’s glory. As one author put it, “Through Jesus we have all received grace upon grace ... the gratuitous and undomesticated grace of God.”
Grace was made available to us by Jesus’ willingness to go to the cross for us and take upon himself our sin and God’s complete wrath so that we might receive his righteousness and continue to receive his grace. He who existed in eternity past died in time and space for all his people because of his desire to give us his mercy and grace. “But when the fullness of time had come, God sent forth his Son, born of woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, so that we might receive adoption as sons. And because you are sons, God has sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts, crying, “‘Abba! Father!’ So you are no longer a slave, but a son, and if a son, then an heir through God” (Galatians 4:4-7).
So, Christian, receive this benediction today. “The grace of the Lord Jesus be with you.”
