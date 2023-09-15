God commands us to do hard things.
He wants us to love and forgive our enemies. He tells us to wait until marriage to have sexual relations. He calls us to sacrifice and be willing to give up everything, even our own lives, in order to follow him.
But of all the hard things God commands us to do, there is one which, in my experience, we as Christians fail to do more than any other. In Matthew chapter 18, Jesus commands us, “If your brother or sister sins, go and point out their fault, just between the two of you. If they listen to you, you have won them over.”
God wants us to have the tough conversations. When your girlfriend is drinking too much, when a buddy from work is cheating on his wife, when your spouse is being disrespectful to the waiter at the restaurant, God wants you to say something.
When your boss is being inappropriate, when a classmate is smoking pot, when a teacher is being unfair, God wants you to say something.
But we usually don’t, do we? We are afraid they’ll get mad. We are afraid of the consequences. We are afraid they will stop being our friends.
Besides, it’s none of our business.
The thing is, God has made it your business. If somebody is doing something God doesn’t want them to do, they are hurting themselves or others. They are offending God. They are endangering their souls.
It’s love to warn them — to confront them. Just be careful how you do it. Our goal in these tough conversations is to help others recognize bad behavior and find in Jesus the help and forgiveness they need. How you say it is important. When I was a kid, my dad would always tell us, “It’s not what you said; it’s how you said it.”
Be humble. Be patient. Speak the truth in love.
Go to them in private. Be sure they know you aren’t saying this because you think you’re better than them. I always make sure to say, “I have my stuff too” and “I’m saying this because I love you.”
Understand, though, that even when you handle the tough conversations well, the other person may not react well. They may lash out at you. They may stop being your friend. But how can we not say anything? If your friend was asleep in a burning building, wouldn’t you wake them up?
Sin is dangerous. Bad behavior hurts people. People’s souls are at stake.
So, take a deep breath and have the tough conversations. Pray that God give you wisdom and the words to say. Be humble and loving, but also firm and clear. Contrary to popular opinion, tough love is love.
It’s love to speak up and warn others about bad behavior. Don’t leave the tough conversations unsaid.