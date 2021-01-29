Genesis 1:1 “In the beginning, God....”
Today, after finishing fishing, I sat my sea-soaked self on a shell shelf and just sat awhile watching the ocean world around me. For some reason, the thought came to me, “I wish I could interview God and ask him why he took the time to create this water world so beautifully.” He answered me in my heart of hearts.
God said: “I took the time because I had all the time in the world to make it. Most of all, I did it just for fun, to enjoy and to share.”
I had never thought of God as having a sense of humor, but I guess I was wrong.
God explained: “First of all, I made the sky. I thought of just making it clear, but that was too plain, so I painted it blue to make it pretty. It was still pretty 'samie' so I made up puffy clouds so I could watch them change into funny shapes like cloudy elephants, poodles and little rabbits. I made the sun and called it 'day' and just playing around, I created sunrises and sunsets just to please my creative self. I got bored with looking at the light all day, which could be a thousand years, so I made the night sky. It was so dark that it even scared me, so I flung up millions of sparkling stars because everyone likes sprinkles, and a moon to reflect the light of day. Just playing around, I painted a face on it that I could see when it was full. I looked on this first day and said, 'Wow, that’s good.'”
Then God continued: “Then I thought up the sea. I wanted it to be big, really big. Maybe I was on a power kick. It just sort of laid there so I created tides that changed but really never changed. But the sea just sort of sat there like it was breathing, so I made up waves that would splash and dash back and forth and run up to kiss the beach. Beach, I forgot the beach so I designed it to keep the sea where it was supposed to be. First I thought of designing it out of cement, but then it hurt my feet as I walked upon it, so I crunched it up and turned it into sand so I could play in it and build sandcastles just like the castles in the sky. What fun I could have playing in my world. Beach is good.”
Then God got serious and he said, “I was still lonely even with my fun world around me. I felt as if I wanted to share it with someone that would be like me and love it too. So I sat there on a sand shelf and thought and thought. Suddenly it came to me. I will make a man in my image and give him dominion over all the things I love.”
So God, just for his pleasure, created a fisherman.
Dear Lord, maybe it wasn’t exactly like this, but only you know. Thank you for joining me today as I played in your world. I hope you had as much fun as I did.
