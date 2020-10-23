Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“And it came to pass in those days.”
Today, I had a wonderful visit with my granddaughters, Dyanne and Marilyn, and my great-grandson, Joseph. We, at least the adults, spent our precious time together talking about life, where we were in life now, where we planned to be, and finally, we started reminiscing about where we had been together. Of course, our ocean was a large part of our memories.
It’s strange how some of the little things that we do leave lasting footprints on the sands of our minds. Here are some of the things that they recalled:
They reminded me that I had said, “As a Granny, it is my duty to teach you the rules of the waves, drag your feet when walking, always wear ‘rock-runners’ because of the dangerous things in the water, put on sunscreen, don’t yell ‘help’ unless you need it, and to get out when Granny yells ‘get out.’” Someday they may have to pass down to their children the “Granny Rules.” This way I can live forever.
They also remembered fussing at me for not bringing water toys to the beach, and I tried to convince them that the beach supplied its own water toys. There were gaming lessons given in coral finding, shell skipping, best shell contest, and the epitome of all log rides, “The Granny Log Ride.”
We were playing on the beach and Dyanne and Marilyn were getting bored, and suddenly we looked up and the sea presented us with a long log floating. I took my stringer, tied it around the log, and yelled at the girls to hop on. They straddled it like a horse and never realized that Granny almost died pulling it along the beachfront so that they could make a memory. Only God and a Granny could have provided that.
They each sheepishly admitted that crabbing was one of their favorite activities and that was pretty hard for a fishing Granny to take. But loving the kids more than I love fishing, we crabbed to our hearts’ delights.
I remember that I could only stand that pleasure for so long, so we put away the crabbing gear, and I went down to the beachfront and dug a two-foot hole with my army shovel. I gave them each a bucket and told them that I was going to fish until they emptied the water out of the hole and when they got all the water out to call me. The poor babies didn’t know that with each bucket full they got out that the sea would refill the hole. I got in 30 good minutes of fishing before my Granny heart took pity on the tiring children. They did learn an important life lesson that I hope will always stay with them.
Dyanne is starting her third year as a teacher in South Korea, and Marilyn has married and has a 6-month-old baby now, but as they enter into the adulthoods of their lives, I hope they will always remember that the sea is a cosmic representation of God, His laws, His provisions and His growth and understanding.
