“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
These heartfelt words by Dr. King have been proven true over and over again in our world. Nothing triumphs over evil like the good we express through our words and actions.
I have a friend that vividly remembers a time when he experienced mercy instead of judgment. He was an 11-year-old boy playing baseball in a field with a bunch of friends. They were pretty far from houses, but my friend was also a really good hitter. When he got hold of one of the pitches the ball went sailing right through a window of a nearby home. Like any scared 11-year-old, he ran from the scene but not fast enough. He got caught by the owner of the house and ended up confessing his sin. The man questioned him but ended up letting him off the hook. Boy was he surprised. He was even more surprised when this man made him the first draft pick of his Little League team the next season. The man figured any boy that could hit a ball that far deserved to be on his team. He ended up coaching my friend who went on to be a star high school baseball player. Experiences like this we never forget.
Paul reminds us: The only thing that counts is faith expressing itself through love. Galatians 5:6, That’s why Jesus challenged the religious leaders of his day to live with mercy instead of judgment; with love instead of a legalistic letter of the law. That’s good advice for all of us and what James teaches us in Scripture.
James 2:1 says, My brothers and sisters, believers in our Lord Jesus Christ must not show favoritism. Has not God chosen those who are poor in the eyes of the world to be rich in faith and to inherit the kingdom he promised to those who love him? If you keep the royal law found in scripture, “Love your neighbor as yourself” you are doing right. Judgment without mercy will be shown to anyone who has not been merciful. Mercy triumphs over judgment, James 2:1-13
James gives us four steps to unstoppable faith: Real faith extends God’s love to everyone. God does not love some people more than others. He loves all of us the same and that’s how we should love too. Real faith empowers everyone’s life for blessing. There are no perfect people. And we should help others understand that anyone who puts their faith in him can live blessed by him. Real faith ends oppression. Faith that is working through love will always lift the burden of another. Jesus confronted the sin but never condemned the sinner.
Lastly, real faith experiences favor with others. What we sow, we eventually reap. When we share God’s love well, we receive it back well. Let’s allow God’s love to empower us to live with an unstoppable faith.
