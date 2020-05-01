Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“Ask and it shall be given you, seek, and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.” – Matthew 7:7
Today was a perfect day for fishing. The water looked as if God had been up all night polishing His ocean and shining the sun just for me. It was a “dial-a-day,” “made to order”day, “no deposit, no return” day.
Evidently the fish realized the perfection of this day and decided not to waste it on eating shrimp, squid or mullet. They must have gone out to play because the bait I was using had died of old age, and I buried it at sea.
Then I heard someone right down the beach from me shout, “I got one!” On the second “I got one,” I started exerting the Fishermans’ Right of Way. “Right of Way” means that if someone is foolish enough to yell and advertise that “they’ve got one,” then I had the right to start fishing by them “right away.”
Very casually I started inching over, pretending that I couldn’t cast straight in front of me but always laterally down the beach front, and “accidentally” in their direction. It was only when I got within striking range that I noticed that they did not have a rod and reel or any fishing gear, but still they acclaimed, “I got one!”
After casting out as far as I could, I put down my rod with the reel wedged in the rocks. I walked right up to these people and asked “What have you got?” A little blond-headed girl came up to me and opened her sun-tanned hand, showing me her prize-discovery – a tiny piece of perfectly formed eyed- coral.
I was surprised because I didn’t know that there was any coral on the Texas beaches, but soon I had joined in the hunt, crawling around, sifting through the sand and shell for my own prized pieces of coral. Some of them were so tiny that they had only one little eye on each piece.
It was wonderfully fulfilling to find these things I had missed for so long.
A man drove up and watched me quizzically for a few minutes before he yelled, “You got one!”
I held up the biggest piece of coral I had found and showed it to him but he just jumped out of his car and said, “On your line! You’ve got one!”
I was so into discovering these little things of life, I just told him that if he would pull it in, he could have it. I was going “coralling.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.