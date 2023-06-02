Jesus said many things that shocked the disciples. Scripture is clear that He thought, talked, and acted differently than they imagined their Messiah would. He constantly showed them what they didn’t know they needed to see.
Perhaps the most shocking statement He made is found in John 14:12. He said, “… Whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father.”
The disciples were probably thinking what I was when I first read this: there’s no way we can do greater works than Jesus did. He’s God! There has never been anyone more anointed by God than He was. So what was Jesus talking about? He was not saying we would do greater works in quality, but in quantity.
Think about it—there are 2.4 billion Christians in the world today. If each of us allowed the Holy Spirit’s power to work within us daily, can you imagine how our world could change? This is what God wants for us. He wants us to be consistently wowed through His working.
There are three pieces of imagery Scripture uses to convey the Holy Spirit, each describing a way that He works. It portrays Him as light, wind and fire.
In John 9:5, we read that Jesus is the light of the world. Later, in John 14:16-17, we read this passage: “And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever—the Spirit of truth. The world cannot accept him, because it neither sees him nor knows him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will be in you.”
In the original language of the text, two words are used—allos, which means “different but similar,” and parakletos, which means “one called alongside to intercede and to help.” So the Holy Spirit is like Jesus—a light who shines God’s wisdom in areas we need help to see more clearly.
Second, the Holy Spirit works as wind. He gives us power to do what we could never do on our own. John 3:8 says, “The wind blows wherever it pleases. You hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. So it is with everyone born of the Spirit.”
Third, the Holy Spirit works as fire. We see this on the day of Pentecost, recorded in Acts 2. Verse 3-4 says, “They saw what seemed to be tongues of fire that separated and came to rest on each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit…” When the Holy Spirit’s fire came upon these people, He empowered them to do things they’d never done—to speak a language they’ve never spoken.
Friends, God’s power is unmatchable. So let’s live wowed by His work—as we daily embrace the incomparable power of His Holy Spirit.