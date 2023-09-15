How do you say goodbye to a dream? I tearfully asked myself this at 20 years old, when, after 15 years of loving and working tirelessly at the game of baseball, God called me away from it. After a career-hindering injury, I sensed Him leading me away from athletics into the realm of spiritual leadership.
This leading came at a unique time, as I had recently been granted the opportunity to play baseball at an NCAA Division 1 top-10 rated university. So, as confident as I was that God was calling me to give up baseball, I did not want to. In my limited human perspective, it seemed both unwise and unfair.
Thankfully, despite my inner hesitation, I obeyed. I wish I could say it was easier than I had thought it would be, but it wasn’t. It was difficult every step of the way. In fact, it was so painful that I couldn’t attend a baseball game for an entire year after quitting. Too many emotions and memories flooded my heart that made me want to second guess my decision.
Goodbyes can be hard for all of us—whether what we’re saying goodbye to has brought us joy or pain. It’s difficult to leave our past behind and trust God to lead us into a better tomorrow. But though it’s not easy, the Apostle Paul reminds us we can, just like he did. Paul, once known as Saul, went from persecuting Christians to preaching to them. Talk about a tough transition. He had firsthand experience leaving his past behind and trusting God for a better future.
In Philippians 3:13-14, he wrote, “Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”
Throughout Philippians, Paul shows us how to trust through transition, and it starts with believing God’s promises. Change won’t come into our lives by chance; it will come by choice. Wholeheartedly deciding to trust what God has spoken will lead to fulfilled promises eventually replacing our problems.
We also have to train our will to obey—to submit our desires to God’s. Once we’re sure they are in line with His, we’ve got to own them. We must live with a strong will that plows through every challenge, using obstacles as opportunities to advance into a better future.
Then, we have to take control of our feelings. We won’t always feel like doing the right thing, but we have to, anyway. To advance, we can’t place our confidence in our flesh; instead, we must trust our Heavenly Father through every season.
When we take these intentional steps toward what Paul teaches in Philippians, we will approach God-led goodbyes with confidence. We’ll be able to declare with surety that our tomorrow will be better than our yesterday.!