David Shelley, a Baptist, attended a Catholic ACTS retreat in 2006 when a friend invited him.
When another friend, Sean Brooks, a fellow Baptist who had previously attended one of the Catholic retreats, picked him up at the end of the weekend, Shelley asked him, “Why don’t Protestants have something like this?”
The ACTS, which stands for Adoration, Community, Theology, Service, retreat is a weekend experience devoted to renewing and encouraging faith as a call to action within Catholic parishes through the power of God’s Holy Spirit, according to the Catholic Diocese of Victoria website.
In 2010, Shelley and Brooks, members of First Baptist Church in Victoria, joined Bruce Thurlkill, a member of Lifeway Baptist Church in Cuero, and Dave Williams, who belongs to Parkway Church, in a mutual calling. Both Thurlkill and Williams had been instrumental in musical aspects of the ACTS retreats. Collectively, their experiences during the Catholic weekends were so powerful that they felt the need to begin a nondenominational version.
“We just feel led to be obedient to what God put in our path and to follow His guidance, and we truly believe this is a calling,” Brooks said. “We don’t take any ownership of it, and we feel very blessed by being part of it. It’s nothing we do. It’s all about being spirit-led out there and being in the moment.”
After 18 months of planning, the first GRACE Journey retreat occurred in April 2012. GRACE, which stands for God’s grace, Relationship, Accountability, Community, Eternal life, is open to people of all faiths.
“They (the Catholics) were most helpful with our event,” Shelley said. “A lot of ACTS members went on the first retreat to help with administration and guidance. ACTS is a franchised event, so we had to agree not to use the material, but we did use the Bible. They were instrumental with helping us get started, and they have served on teams since.”
The Rev. Jim Shamburger, retired pastor of First Baptist, opened his church for planning and hosting the first retreat. He and the Rev. Terry Bartlett, retired pastor of Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Mission Valley, have since acted as the go-to spiritual directors for the lay-led ministry.
“We all came together through a united front that we needed to start this journey,” Shelley said. “Our intent at the time was to have one retreat to see what happened.”
To date, about 30 weekend retreats have occurred for men, women and teenagers. The host churches have represented faiths including Presbyterian, Lutheran, Baptist, Methodist and Church of Christ.
“We are not a church. We are not claiming to be one, and we are not becoming one. We are an extension of the church that helps them grow,” Shelley said. “We are here to increase the kingdom of Christ, and we are open to all denominations.”
About 3,000 people have participated in the retreats, Shelley said. Each retreat is attended by 50 team members who have attended at least one prior retreat and 45 retreatants. The aim is a ratio of one team member to one retreatant, and those responsible for music and cooking are included among the team members. News about the retreats has spread mainly through word of mouth.
“The last men’s retreat had three men from South Carolina,” Shelley said. “Their pastor had been on one of our retreats so the three men flew down for the weekend.”
The four founders of the GRACE Journey, an entirely volunteer-run ministry, compose the Mission Team responsible for operations and expansion into new areas. They oversee members of two Core Teams composed of those who have attended at least two retreats. Generally, the Victoria Core Team covers Victoria County and areas to the west and the Cuero Core Team covers DeWitt County and areas to the east.
The Core Teams select a lay leader and two assistant leaders for each retreat. The ordained minister from the host church typically acts as the spiritual director during the retreat. The leaders then select and commission each team of 50, which meets once per week for 12 weeks to plan the weekend and pray for the team and retreatants.
“We want to keep it personal,” Shelley said. “We’re not as concerned with numbers as we are with lives. Some men have never been to church in their lives until someone says, ‘I want you to experience this.’”
About 300 people have reported life-changing experiences after the retreat, Shelley said. According to their accounts, some of them accepted Jesus Christ for the first time, while others reported renewed lives and saved marriages.
“We’re not bragging. We’re humbled to participate in this ministry,” Shelley said. “It’s a joyful event, and we’re blessed each time we get to go. The four of us don’t get to go every time.”
The weekend retreats begin Thursday evenings and end Sunday mornings at the host churches. The retreat is held at either the Texas Baptist Encampment in Palacios or the Cathedral Oaks Worship and Retreat Center in Weimar. The cost, $130 per participant, includes housing, meals and transportation.
“It changes your outlook on service and how God can enhance your life,” Shelley said. “It draws you closer to Christ in a dependent way. He wants us to lean on Him, to depend on Him as a child depends on parents.”
About 85% of the members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Inez have attended a retreat.
“It makes a very strong church,” Shelley said.
The experience is difficult to put into words, Shelley continued.
“The only way to understand this is to participate in it,” he said. “You hear that a lot.”
Shelley said they purposefully do not reveal exactly what people can expect at the weekend retreat.
“It’s not a big secret handshake deal,” he said. “It’s just a process we use that works, and we don’t want to mess with that. People might not have the same reaction if they know what’s going on.”
Five retreats are scheduled for 2020.
“We’re all strangers when we get there. We might know the one who invited us, but generally, we’re strangers who come together as one body by the end of the weekend,” Shelley said. “Lifelong friends and connections and support groups come out of it.”
The GRACE journey also has started an email prayer ministry that includes 2,800 people.
“This isn’t about us,” Shelley said of the four men who started the retreat. “The purpose of GRACE is to reach people to introduce Christ to them. The second reason is to bring people back into the service of the church.”
