“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. In His great mercy He has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade … In all this you greatly rejoice,” – 1 Peter 1:3-6a
For the last couple of weeks, we have been talking about the resurrection of Christ from I Corinthians 15 and how it is central to the gospel. We have also looked at some of the blessings of the resurrection of Christ, a couple of those we see here in Peter as well.
First, we see the centrality of God’s word and its trustworthiness enabling us to praise the Lord and to give thanks to him in all circumstances. This set of verses highlights the one message of all of scripture — the covenant that God made with his people all the way back to Genesis 3:15 where God promised a Redeemer for his people. The passage says, “In His great mercy He has given us new birth into a living hope.” The language of hope has been around forever. As we live and walk in God’s ways we will experience the hope, peace and comfort that come through our justification by Christ. This language lets us know without question that God’s word is true for God promised to do this and he did this because of and “through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” Through Christ, he also has done what he had promised in his word, to give us “...into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade.” This is an inheritance, for his own, points to our position as sons and daughters of the great king — an inheritance that gives us an identity that all who believe should hold onto, especially in a day and age where people are struggling with identity and purpose.
Secondly, we see Peter preaching the same message as Paul — a message that all the Apostles and their representatives preach — the resurrection of Christ and the power it has to change the hearts of men ensuring the inheritance for the children of God.
One message, one plan, one people — this has been the message of the Bible since the beginning — and through the resurrection of Christ we can all know our place in Christ is guaranteed.
As we wrap up this text, this passage ends with, “In all this you greatly rejoice.” Think about that a minute. Do we greatly rejoice in the resurrection of Christ? We have fun with the he is risen. He is risen, indeed! But does the thought of his resurrection permeate our thoughts on a daily basis? For without the resurrection of Christ, our faith is futile.
But the absolute truth is, “But in fact Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep,” I Cor. 15:20. So, that is why Peter can say unequivocally, “In all this you greatly rejoice.”
