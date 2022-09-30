Recently, I was home alone with two babies who are two and under. My wife was working, so I was in charge. We played in the morning and then I managed to get them down for a nap – at the same time. So, I slipped back to get some work done.
Now, my wife had scheduled a grocery delivery while she was out. And we have a big sign on our door that reads, “please don’t ring the doorbell, babies are sleeping."
Well, after 10 minutes the doorbell rings, and then there’s a knock. And then another. Honestly, my next thought was not a nice one. I wondered if the person at the door could read, right? So, I headed to the door thinking I’d let them know that this was not a good idea. But I felt the Holy Spirit caution me.
As I opened the door, the nicest lady said, “I’m so sorry, I didn’t see the sign.” Then she told me she recognized me from church. Whew. She shared that she’d been out since COVID-19 and needed to come back. I encouraged her and we had a good visit. Wow, was I grateful I didn’t let stress get the best of me.
Stress is a part of life, isn’t it? It’s the pressure we feel that pushes. It can push us toward anger, fear or confusion, and cause us to act in ways we’d later regret.
Abraham faced pressures and problems on his journey too. Once Abraham became fearful he’d be killed and his wife taken because she was so beautiful. He lied to cover it. Another time, Abraham had opportunity to become angry over employees who were quarreling and making life difficult.
He learned to make choices God blessed amidst pressure, and so can we. How?
First, we let it push us toward God’s pace.
“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28
Our pace in life can get crazy sometimes. From kids’ activities, to work, family responsibilities, and social events - it never stops. But God has given us a gift called the Sabbath – a day to stop and be refreshed. It’s not a suggestion, but his command – that makes a huge difference.
Secondly, we let pressure push us toward God presence.
"But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength." Isaiah 40:31
We weren’t created to do life on our own. We get weary and worn out and need to find new strength. Through prayer and bible study, we can find daily what we need to be productive and live at peace.
Lastly, it can push us toward God’s perspective.
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose." Romans 8:28
It’s easy to get caught up in the here and now and lose sight of God’s bigger picture. We’re limited in what we see, know, and can do. But He’s not. Let’s handle pressure well and live grateful for God’s ability to bless us in the midst of it.