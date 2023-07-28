I’m not a huge fan of Christian clichés. Not because I don’t enjoy a good catchphrase, but because these clichés often shrink people’s thinking, hindering them from doing what is necessary to mature into who God wants them to be.
For example, you may have heard one believer, attempting to encourage another, say, “If God brought you to it, He will bring you through it!” But I don’t think the Israelites would agree. God brought 2 million of them to the border of the Promised Land, but because some remained immature, God couldn’t bring them through and into their long-awaited blessing. This reality broke God’s heart. He wanted His best for the Israelites, but they had to choose it.
It’s the same with us. God will never control us; He will let us choose, but oh, how He longs for us to choose well! He makes this clear when He addresses Israel through His prophet, Malachi.
Malachi 1:2 says, “…I have loved you,’ says the Lord. ‘But you ask, ‘How have you loved us?’ …’” Some Israelites didn’t mature because they kept doubting God’s love. They never learned to recognize and respond to it well.
Learning this is vital to our success, too. That’s why, in the rest of chapter one, God gives symptoms we’ll notice in our lives when we’re not responding to His love well.
First, we’ll live with false optimism. Malachi 1:4 talks about Edom—a surrounding nation living falsely positive, not doing things God’s way, but assuming everything would work out OK. Let me tell you how things ended up for Edom—they did not work out OK. Why? Because false positivity will never solve the problems sin creates in our lives.
The second symptom is a lack of honor for God, and verse six shows that much of Israel lived this way. Dishonor for God starts in our hearts and eventually shows through our actions, creating our third symptom: disobedience.
God continues to speak through Malachi in verse 6: “... But you ask, ‘How have we shown contempt for your name?’” Then, God responds by listing the ways Israel had disobeyed.
Notice—God used the word contempt. This word implies that God’s way was a burden to the Israelites, not a blessing; it was a duty to them, not a delight. When we live with contempt toward God’s leadership, we will disobey it, ultimately experiencing a regret-filled life of unanswered prayers and unfulfilled promises.
Thank God, there’s another way. We don’t have to live unloved and unfulfilled; we can live incredibly loved and abundantly blessed. But the choice is ours. Will we recognize and respond to God’s love well? Will we listen to Him, through His Word and in prayer? Then, will we be led well, honoring and obeying His ways through every season?
If we will, then God guarantees—we will not just get to our promise; we will get through and into it, enjoying the blessed life He has for us.