There is a difference between hearing and listening.
They say that when Franklin Roosevelt was president, he often had to endure long receiving lines at the White House. He periodically complained that no one really paid any attention to what he said to them as he shook their hands.
One day, during a reception, he decided to conduct an experiment. To each person who passed by and shook his hand, he quietly said with a smile, “I murdered my grandmother this morning.”
The majority of guests responded with phrases like, “That’s wonderful! Keep up the good work. God bless you, sir.” It wasn’t until the end of the line, that somebody actually realized what he was saying. It was the ambassador from Bolivia. He, however, did not miss a beat.
He simply leaned in and whispered, “I’m sure she had it coming.”
When Jesus taught the people, he had a favorite phrase: “He who has ears, let him hear.” Jesus was actually making a veiled reference to something God said to the Prophet Isaiah in the Old Testament. When God called Isaiah to be his prophet, he told him to tell the people, “Be ever hearing, but never understanding; be ever seeing, but never perceiving” (Isaiah 6:9).
God’s Old Testament people had heard his Word for generations. God sent them prophet after prophet, but they just wouldn’t listen. They wouldn’t believe it. They wouldn’t do what it said.
So God told Isaiah to tell them that now they wouldn’t have a chance. They would still hear God’s Word from Isaiah, but God would close their hearts so they wouldn’t understand or believe it.
As Jesus taught the people of his day, he encouraged them again and again to not just hear the words he was saying, but to really listen, believe and live what he was telling them.
Sadly, many of the people who personally heard Jesus teach weren’t really listening. They had ears, but didn’t hear him. They had eyes, but didn’t see him. They refused to listen, to see, to believe in him.
God is speaking to you right now. Every week, you have the opportunity to go to church and hear him speak to you in his Word. Every day, you have the opportunity to read devotions like this in the newspaper or listen to devotions like this online. Every day, you have the opportunity to read and study your Bible.
Are you taking the time to listen? When you do go to church – when you do read your Bibles – are you really listening?
Think about what you hear in church on Sunday morning or read in your Bible. Chew on it. Talk about it with your family on the drive home. Pray about it before you go to bed at night.
Believe what you hear God tell you in his Word. Live it. Apply it to your life.
Because there is a big difference between hearing and listening.