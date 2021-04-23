The story is told of a young boy who went to church one Sunday. His Bible class was good. The other kids were friendly, and when the preacher began to preach, the boy got all excited because the preacher was preaching on heaven. The more the preacher preached, the more excited the little boy became. But right at the end of the sermon, the preacher said, “Are you excited about heaven?” Amens were heard all over the auditorium. Then the preacher said, “If there was a bus going to heaven today, would you be ready to jump on board?” Again, many amens were shouted. Then the preacher began to point at various members, asking if they were ready. When he pointed to the little boy and said, “Are you ready to get on the bus right now?” the little boy cried out, “I’m ready to go, but can we go tomorrow? I have a baseball game later today.”
Many people claim to want to go to heaven, but few people want to go right now. Over and over, we have seen the attitude, “I want to go to heaven, I just don’t want to go today.” The question of this article is, why not? What would be wrong with going home today? Is this world so great that the thought of leaving it for heaven is depressing? Paul said, “No eye has seen, no ear has heard and no heart of man can imagine what God is preparing for those who love Him” (1 Corinthians 2:9). I’m afraid many people picture heaven as a gigantic place where all we are going to do is sit around on clouds all day. Friends, we are going to worship God in heaven (Revelation 5:11‐14; 7:9‐12) and our worship is going to be the most amazing worship of which we have ever been a part. However, heaven is going to be so much more than our hearts can imagine.
Consider a few of the things we will do in heaven. Serve God (Revelation 22:3‐5). We will be blessed to serve in the very presence of the Almighty God who made the earth and everything in it. Rejoice (Revelation 21:4‐5). Heaven is going to be a place of great joy. There will never be a bad day in heaven. Celebrate (Luke 15:10; 23‐24). Heaven is going to be a big welcome home party for the children of God. It’s going to be an amazing celebration with our Father. Reunite (2 Samuel 12:23). In heaven, we will be reunited with all of our loved ones who faithfully served God. Rest (Revelation 14:13). We will finally understand what stress‐free, worry‐free, sin‐free, disappointment‐free, pain‐free and suffering‐free truly means. They will be gone forever.
Heaven isn’t going to be a place like many people picture. Heaven is going to be unlike anything we have ever experienced. Does the thought of heaven get you excited about going home? It should!
