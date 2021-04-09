My favorite books about relationships are the Bible, Connie Podesta’s “Life Would be Easy if it Weren’t for OTHER People” and philosopher Aaron James’ “Assholes” (sorry, but that’s the title). These resources and our own experiences, make it clear — it is challenging for people to deal with one another in a civil and mutually respectful manner. And it’s so easy to get at odds with one another. St. Paul writes in First Corinthians 13: “Love is patient. Love is kind.” Unfortunately, we easily become impatient and are sometimes anything but kind. Sin at work.
Some years ago, I came to know a person for whom it seemed you were always “walking around eggshells.” In fact, leaders warned me to be careful. The person was known for her caustic tongue. If you were a “friend,” you had to wonder when it was your turn to be on the receiving end of her venomous attacks. She had the reputation of being that way for at least some 40 years. God help you if you were next in her sights. But I knew, there had to be a reason she was that way. Was it something terrible and traumatic that occurred in her childhood? Had she been on the receiving event of abuse as a young adult? Had there been a history of alcoholism or some other addictive behavior within the family? There’s always a reason. If you just knew what it was, while you wouldn’t condone the behavior, at least you might be more understanding. I heard that she was upset with another person in the community, and it had become problematic. Extending the opportunity to “referee” (that’s what it felt like) or mediate between the two, might enable these two persons to come together in the spirit of Christian love and the issues be resolved. While one was more than willing to meet and make whatever amends possible, the other was not. In fact, she stated, “You bring that woman into my presence, and I’ll leave the room.” Now that’s really a problem, and not just between those two persons.
Jesus made it clear in the gospels that each person in a relationship, the offended and the offender, has mutual responsibility for mending and healing the relationship. From Matthew 5: “So when you are offering your gift at the altar, if you remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar and go; first be reconciled to your brother or sister, and then come and offer your gift.” And from Matthew 18: “If another member of the church sins against you, go and point out the fault when the two of you are alone. If the member listens to you, you have regained that one.” If that doesn’t work, you involve one or two others from the community. And if that doesn’t work, you take it before the believing community. Public shaming isn’t allowed. While canceling out people in the current culture has become a more popular way of dealing with those with whom we disagree, that is not how people of faith are to deal with one another. We are committed to working at restoring the relationship in a loving manner. In any relationship, if the persons involved only want it their way, there is no way it’s going to work. Instead, persons should seek God’s way.
Just because you are a person of faith, doesn’t mean you won’t have conflicts or differences of opinion. How you deal with these occasions when brokenness occurs? Jesus provides that guidance in a variety of ways. He shares, “forgive one another, pray for one another, and love one another.” Every time we pray the Lord’s Prayer, we ask God to forgive us in that same way we forgive others. There is therefore no reason for holding onto past hurts or grudges, but to let go of such things. Elsewhere in scripture, we find direction to “encourage one another” and “put up with one another.” It does appear to be a reality that in the absence of love within a person, there is no forgiveness. It is sad when a person lacks that capacity.
St. Paul reminds us that we have been given “a ministry of reconciliation.” It is our joyful task of healing, mending and bringing people back into a healthy, whole relationship with each other and with God. This recognizes while there are different viewpoints, different opinions, and different ways of doing things, we have a God-given unity in Christ. We are family. We are the community shaped by Jesus and the power of the cross.
