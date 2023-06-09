Psalm 91
We often turn to this Psalm in times of sickness, loneliness and trouble.
The psalmist compares God to a shelter, a refuge and a fortress.
Then he mentions the four names of God. He calls Him the Most High, the Almighty, the Lord and my God.
The well known theologian, Charles Spurgeon said, “The blessings here promised are not for all believers, but for those who live in close fellowship with God.”
The psalm points the believer to true security — God himself.
The person who trusts completely in God and not in himself or in this world, will experience God’s Devine protection in all of life.
This psalm expresses the assurance of God’s protection.
It expounds the protection, comfort and care of “Yahweh.”
God has a “secret place” for His own (Psalm 27:5), and it is a place to live in.
Those that dwell there, abide under the shadow of the Almighty, knowing His protection, comfort, and care.
In Psalm 91, Moses spoke of God as “the dwelling place.” The habitation and the home of the man.
He speaks of the very center of that dwelling place, referring to it as the “secret place.”
Many followers of Christ don’t really know what it means to “abide under the shadow of the Almighty “because they know very little of the “secret place of the Most High.”
The “secret place “could be a temple, a bedroom, a closet, a sanctuary or a chapel. The important thing is not the place but that we meet the “Most High” there.
“We must walk very close to someone if we want his shadow to fall on us.”
“My Refuge and my Fortress, my God, in Him will I trust.”
In order to trust someone you really have to know him.
How does God bring His protection, comfort and care?
“Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the Fowler.”
He rescues us from those who trap God’s people as the fowler snares birds.
Sometimes we are foolish and weak as poor little birds and are very easily trapped or lured to our destruction by the enemy.
But if we dwell near to God, even the most skillful deceiver cannot trap us.
The Devil and his demons work as the “Fowler” works.
The Fowler works in secret, he changes his traps and methods. He tries to entice us with pleasure or profit, and sometimes uses a decoy.
And from the noisome pestilence.
A pestilence is a disease.
Don’t let the pestilence from this world rob you of God’s blessings.
Trust and obey the Lord and you can learn to live in His secret place, forever and ever. Amen.