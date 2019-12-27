We recently celebrated our 30th anniversary as pastors of Faith Family Church. As I prepared for the service, I couldn’t help but feel strongly three things: Great awe for what the Holy Spirit has built through willing people, indescribable appreciation for who God is and who He brought on this journey with us and deep aspiration for the future.
Throughout history and all throughout the Bible, we see various generations experiencing the same sentiments. You feel deep awe because you know where you started. (For us, that was leaky ceilings and rats crawling through the walls.) You feel indescribable appreciation because throughout the hills and valleys of life, you discover who God really is. He is loving, all-knowing and completely able to bring His promises to pass. Then, you feel a deep aspiration for the future. You get excited about what He can do in the days to come because of how He has worked in days passed.
I’ll never forget when God called Tamara and I to come to Victoria. We wanted to partner with the Holy Spirit to build a church God would be proud of. One that would care about the hurting, broken, lost and legalistic. One that would exhibit strong local and global involvement, offer powerful Sunday services, and meet the practical needs of people in all stages of life.
We realized that wouldn’t be easy, but we knew that with God, anything is possible. If we will do our part, He will do His. He will bring people alongside you like the loving, willing hearts of the people of Faith Family. He will put in their hearts to serve God’s vision alongside you, and with their generosity and ability, there will be much fruit for the Kingdom.
It’s often been said that if you see a turtle seated on a fence post, you can be sure he didn’t get there Himself. That’s exactly how life is with God.
As you close your new year, I hope you let the picture of what God has done in our lives inspire you about what He can and will do in yours, if you’ll let Him. Ephesians 3:20 says that God is “able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us.”
When you dream dreams with God, they are always big ones. Most of the time, they actually feel a bit intimidating. But that’s not because you’re not called to it. It’s because you’re called to something greater than yourself, and in order to fulfill it, you need His help.
If you’ll partner with Him this year, I believe that you too will experience great awe for what the Holy Spirit has built through your life, indescribable appreciation for who God is and who He has brought alongside you, and deep aspiration for the future. Believing with you that your best is yet to come!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.