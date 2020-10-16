To say that 2020 has been challenging is an understatement. In fact, I would imagine that many of you are like me, and just want to ban the word “unprecedented” from all use from here on out. We’re left questioning what else could go wrong because it feels like everything that could, has already. And then we wake up the next day, and we find out that apparently there is, indeed, more that could be worse.
It’s exhausting.
And yet, we are not the first to experience the constant deluge of hardship. While these times are “unprecedented” for us in our time, generations of humanity have lived through immense trauma. As a people of faith, we can read accounts of these circumstances in our Bibles as well as in the history books. We can listen to both secular songs and the hymns of our tradition to hear expressions of hope in the midst of turmoil.
One such hymn that I tend to lean on in times like these is “It Is Well With My Soul.” It was written by Horatio Spafford, a lawyer who lived in Chicago and was a faithful Presbyterian. He was married with five children. In 1870, his life met unexpected tragedy when his only son, age 4, died after contracting scarlet fever. Just one year later, the Great Chicago Fire destroyed every one of the family’s real estate investments along the shores of Lake Michigan. Perhaps he was left asking, “What else could go wrong?”
In 1873, Spafford realized that his family needed a vacation to renew their spirits after this devastation, so he made plans for them to go to Europe. Just before they set sail, some business pulled Spafford away from the trip. He didn’t want to ruin the vacation for everyone, so he sent his wife and four daughters off promising to join them later.
Nine days after they set sail, Spafford received a telegram from his wife that said, “Saved Alone.” He learned that the ship his family was on crashed into another ship and 226 people were killed, including his four daughters.
Upon hearing this news, Spafford got on the first ship out to be with his wife. On his trip across the Atlantic, the captain pointed out the site of the wreck to Spafford. After seeing the place, he went back to his cabin and wrote the lyrics to the hymn. He based the song on the Shunammite woman in 2 Kings 4 who lost her son and yet was able to say, “It is well.”
I wonder what our days would be like if we retrained our brains to stop asking, “What else could go wrong?” and instead embraced the notion that no matter our lot in life, we say confidently, “It is well, it is well with my soul.” May God’s peace be yours.
