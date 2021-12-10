Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Psalms 55:19 “Because they have no charges, therefore they fear not god.”
Today I built a driftwood fire but still was cold. Things like that just seem to happen sometimes.
Beside the bay, I dug a shallow hole in the sand and shell. This was done in order to protect my fire from the constant wind. It didn’t work.
I have learned, from repeated failures, that when building beach fires, you must start with tiny pieces of driftwood carefully placed in pyramid style. Only after producing the first flame do you gather and add the progressively larger pieces. This process constantly necessitates leaving the fire to grope along the darkening beach to search for wood. So no matter how warm a fire, you get cold to keep a warm fire.
You are right! There has to be a better way.
I know one way to solve this problem is to gather all of the wood first, then light the fire. This solution is against my basic philosophy of life. What if I can’t get the fire started or if I have to leave because the fish start biting. Then I have done all that work for nothing. I don’t even buy corn meal until I catch fish.
Today I built a driftwood fire but still was cold. It was not the fire’s fault but it was my faulty philosophy that left me cold.
Dear Lord, this life you have given us is designed to work. When it doesn’t, help us to be willing to change. There is no reason to live with our own coldness when You intend us to be warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.