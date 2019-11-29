Many Christians are thwarted in making progress in the Lord because of a faulty understanding of Scripture. It’s not that they don’t regard the Bible as the word of God or consider that what it teaches is true, the problem lies elsewhere.
Many Christians seem to be of the mind that the events of Scripture and the great doctrines these illustrate occurred in a different space/time continuum than the one in which we live.
That was then, many Christians believe, but this is now and what does then have to do with now? We are so short-sighted.
The God of Scripture is the God of all history. The things He did in Scripture, and the ways He taught us to do His will and make progress in following His Son, remain the same today.
Throughout church history, faithful men and women have believed that God has not changed. That He is still God Almighty, and that no obstacle is too great for Him to overcome in furthering the progress of His kingdom.
When the people of Israel would feel themselves giving in to fear, all they had to do was remember the God who was with them was the same God who overthrew Pharaoh and all his armies by a mighty deliverance through the Red Sea.
The Exodus is referenced throughout the Old Testament just like the resurrection is throughout the New Testament these two moments of great deliverance should spur us on in this life.
Whenever we feel as though the obstacles to making progress in revival, renewal and awakening are just too many, or we are simply too weak and distracted, or the likelihood of success is remote – at all such times we need to remember the Lord. He is the Lord who overturned the Roman Empire, who saved civilization through the Celtic revival, who led His people to build the culture of Christendom, who inspired revolutions in the arts, education, and science, who sent the first and second great awakenings, and the One who today is putting all the enemies of Jesus Christ under His feet for the sake of building His Church.
God is great and should greatly be praised.
God is able, supremely able to fulfill all that He has promised.
We must never lose sight of Him. The One who raised Jesus from the dead can surely revive our complacent souls, renew our status quo churches, and awaken all His people from around the world to the praise of the glory of His grace.
He is the same yesterday, today, and forever, and is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we could ever ask or think.
The problem is not that the God of Bible is not the same today as He was then. The problem is that we lack the faith of the people of the Bible and Church history, because we have lost sight of the greatness, power, majesty, wisdom and determination of our God.
