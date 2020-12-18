This year, we’ve all had a new kind of waiting. We’ve waited almost a year for a miracle vaccine to be found. Many of our friends and relatives and even our President, who has pushed for the cure, have contracted this awful virus. Now that wait is over. Even as you read this, the vaccine is being rushed to hospitals that need it most. The wait has been long and devastating for some.
By Christmas Eve, most of us are very tired, worn out by endless hours of planning, shopping, staying at home, and generally trying to get everything done without leaving the safety of our homes. But now our wait is over.
That first Christmas Eve, over 2000 years ago, there was a little 13- or 14-year-old girl who had traveled over 20 miles, while in full-term pregnancy, walking or riding a donkey, who was a lot more worn out than any of us. She had shuffled many miles in her pregnancy, to an older cousins home, then to this little town of Bethlehem with her husband, Joseph. She was probably frightened and didn’t know what to expect, because it was her first child, and they couldn’t find a place to stay. Finally when they were allowed to use a stable, the baby was born.
That night, after 400 silent years, God again spoke to his people by appearing as one of us. This tiny baby was born, so God could identify with the suffering of man, and could suffer and die, that man could live eternally.
“The Word became flesh and dwelt among us.” The core of Christmas lies in the incarnation of God. The only way to see God in his glory is to go to the manger, as the shepherds did that night, or later to the house, as the Magi a couple of weeks later did, or to the cross, where he hung for our sins. We can’t literally do these things, but we can by coming together with our brothers in communion, worship and fellowship. The Son of God did command us to the communion table. This was to bring us together in one body, to serve as his body on earth, to communicate his message of salvation to all the world. In the midst of this, we grow closer in our walk with him.
We need to come out of hiding and back into our pews as soon as we can after the shots are received.
We learn about this helpless babe whose mother and earthly father were trusted to raise him. Can you imagine rearing your own salvation? We see him teaching, healing beside the Sea of Galilee.
Here is your God, people, hanging on a cross, dying in your place. He walked in your shoes and made the ultimate sacrifice to show his love for our world, for us and the rest of this sick world.
Isaiah says, “He tends his flock like a shepherd, he gathers the lambs in his arms and carries them close to his heart. He gently leads those that have young.”
This is our God, always caring for our broken world. Jesus came into this world to identify with our suffering. The manger in Bethlehem is as important to us as the cross of Calvary, for if he was not God, he could not save this world that had turned its back on him. Whatever your need is, look to the manger. Here is your God.
The season is about peace, a commodity that is short supply in our world. We’re not talking about the absence of war and conflict, but rather the calming inner certainty that all is well.
This peace is born out of a relationship between the Creator and the created, and has it’s foundation in a faithful allegiance to Jesus — a relationship that tiny baby was born to provide.
Merry Christmas. Love Him and your fellow man always.
God Bless You.
