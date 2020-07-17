“I was happier when I was doing a mechanic’s job.” Henry Ford.
Mr. Ford was one of America’s greatest industrialist and business magnates. He was the founder of the Ford Motor Company — a brilliant mind and a very wealthy man. But evidently, the handling of his resources brought some stress and strain that he didn’t enjoy.
Wealth can be a source of mental, emotional and relational turmoil if the right heart and habits aren’t developed well. And before you think this is for the super rich, consider this — earning more than $32,400 a year, puts you in the 1% category of the richest people in the world.
And scripture is clear God wants to bless us and make us a blessing to our world.
That’s why James warns wealthy people about how they handle what they have. He shared five secrets that of satisfying, successful stewardship.
James 5:1-3- Now listen, you rich people, weep and wail because of the misery that is coming on you. 2 Your wealth has rotted, and moths have eaten your clothes. 3 Your gold and silver are corroded. Their corrosion will testify against you and eat your flesh like fire. You have hoarded wealth in the last days.
1. Save money properly
We’ve all seen the reality shows on hoarders. These are people who pile up stuff and protect it with their life. It’s a sad sort of slavery to possessions. God wants us free to live with generous hearts that creates a prosperity within us and around us.
2. Secure money justly.
James 5:4-Look! The wages you failed to pay the workers who mowed your fields are crying out against you. The cries of the harvesters have reached the ears of the Lord Almighty.
As believers our greatest reward will be about the witness we’ve been and the wealth we’ve stored up eternally. Being just and fair will always be a win in God’s sight.
3. Spend money purposefully.
James 5:5-You have lived on earth in luxury and self-indulgence. You have fattened yourselves in the day of slaughter.
God isn’t against us having money, He’s against money having us. If our focus is just on making our lives better instead of the world around us – we’ll never experience the fruit and fulfillment He intended.
4. Serve people compassionately.
James 5:6- You have condemned and murdered the innocent one, who was not opposing you.
Money and power make wonderful servants but horrible masters. We’re called to steward both so we and others are blessed and not burdened.
5. See money as a seed.
James 5:7-Be patient, then, brothers and sisters, until the Lord’s coming. See how the farmer waits for the land to yield its valuable crop, patiently waiting for the autumn and spring rains.
The Farmer prepares the land, sows and nurtures the seed. Then he waits. He realizes God has to do His part. Financial success requires the Holy Spirit’s help. In 42 years of trusting him I’ve found that when I’m faithful he is always beyond faithful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.