It was an unforgettable scene for those who watched the 1968 Summer Olympics. John Stephen Ahkwari represented his country, Tanzania, in the marathon event.
Halfway into the race there was jockeying for position among some runners on the track. As a result, Ahkwari fell, gashed his knee and dislocated it. Many assumed he would pull out to seek medical help, but instead he painfully plodded along.
An hour after the winner crossed the finish line, Ahkwari did too. He was met by a few thousand spectators who remained in the stadium to cheer him on as he persevered to the finish.
When asked why he carried on, Ahkwari’s response was, “My country didn’t send me 5,000 miles to start the race, they sent me 5,000 miles to finish it.”
Wow. What an incredible display of courage and consistency in the face of adversity.
That’s the kind of spirit the early believers had, too. When the church began in the upper room there were only 120 brave believers. One hundred years later, there were only 10,000 among the 60 million people in the Roman Empire.
It was slow going and difficult. These people were harassed, imprisoned, persecuted and many martyred. Yet, they lived with a strong faith that wouldn’t quit. Was it worth it? Yes. Today, there are over two billion Christians worldwide.
It’s not a lack of difficulty but a quality of faith that enables God to do rewarding works through each of us.
In 1 Kings 17, we see Elijah modeled a quality of faith that produced rich rewards in the life of a widow from Sidon. She had trusted God before, and He sustained her and her son through a famine. But now she meets another crisis — her son becomes ill and dies. She said to Elijah, “What do you have against me, man of God? Did you come to remind me of my sin and kill my son?” She was understandably frustrated and it led to false perceptions about Elijah and his God. But Elijah didn’t scold her or belittle her; he prayed for an answer. Elijah knew that man’s frustrations are often God’s best platforms.
Elijah calmly demonstrated how faith often must overcome frustration through persevering action.
He stretched himself out on the boy three times and cried out to the Lord, “Lord, my God, let this boy’s life return to him!” Elijah acted not once or twice but three times before he saw results. Faith has to stay alive long enough to possess what God knows is possible.
Elijah also convinced the woman the worth of faith is worth its work.
Can you imagine the joy the mother felt when life returned to her son? She said to Elijah, “Now I know that you are a man of God and that the word of the Lord from your mouth is the truth.” God promised us faith will always bring forth victory in some way because it’s empowered by His goodness. But it does require staying strong throughout the battle. Like Ahkwari, we need to stay strong so we see finishing in faith is way better than just starting.
