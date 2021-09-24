When we study the sermon that Jesus delivered on the mount, we are immediately impressed with his teaching on the characteristics and personality traits of those who will enter his kingdom.
This point seems especially obvious in the section we call the Beatitudes. Those who are poor in spirit, who mourn over sin and who are meek in their submission to his will are the ones who will be drawn to Jesus and his church. While hypocritical leaders were consumed with the outward appearances of religion, true disciples were focusing on inward reality.
Our lives are lived to honor the Father, and to be honored by him.
At the end of the sermon, Jesus gives his conclusion, the application, if you will, of his teaching. He calls on those who desire to follow his word to choose which way in life they will take. One way is called difficult and its gate is narrow; however, it is the one that Jesus says leads to life. The other way is called broad and its gate is wide; however, this way, Jesus says, leads to destruction. When Jesus had ended these sayings, the people were “astonished at his teaching, for he taught them as one having authority, and not as the scribes.”
Even today, Jesus’ teaching is astonishing. Astonishing, because his disciples are still required to choose their way in life. And the choice they make is the same now as it was then. Choosing Christ’s way still leads to life, and choosing the other way still leads to destruction.
And the question also remains the same. Of which way will we be a part? You see, there are still two rival gates with two different pathways — each leading to one of two rival kingdoms. One is the kingdom of this world, and one is the kingdom of heaven. Jesus’ encouragement is to choose the right way.
In Psalm 1, the psalmist describes the pathway of the wicked, which leads to destruction, and the pathway of the righteous, which leads to life. The righteous delight in God’s word and meditate on it all day long. They become like trees that prosper in the various seasons of life.
As Christians, or followers of Christ, we follow the pathway of the righteous. And that is why Jesus stated, “Come to me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
My friend, there are only two pathways — one leads to destruction, and the other leads to life. One is easily found, and for the other, we must search. One is popular, and the other is unpopular. One is easy, and the other is difficult. We must choose wisely, for our eternal destiny depends on this choice. Which will you choose?
