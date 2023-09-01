Labor Day weekend is traditionally a time to rest and relax from our “labors.”
But for many, there are things in our lives that make it near impossible to relax and enjoy some rest.
Are you one of them? Are you burdened by some heavy concerns, issues or fears? Are you sick and tired of having to carry it all on your shoulders?
Do you need some rest, a break, relief?
If so, then here’s an invitation for you. It’s free. Take it. It’s from Jesus, the Son of the living God.
‘Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.’ (Matthew 11:28-30. NRSV)
I recently read a legend about the years before Jesus started his earthly and visible ministry, some 2,000 years ago. The story claims that Jesus the carpenter was one of the master yoke-makers in the Nazareth area. A yoke is a tool that’s placed on the shoulders of put two oxen combined they could pull a heavy load together while moving in the same direction, at the same time. People in the Nazareth area came from miles around for a yoke, hand carved and crafted by Jesus, son of Joseph.
When customers arrived with their team of oxen Jesus would spend considerable time measuring the team, their height, the width, the space between them and the size of their shoulders. Within a week, the team would be brought back, and he would carefully place the newly made yoke over the shoulders, watching for rough places, smoothing out the edges and fitting them perfectly to the team of oxen.
Friend, that’s the yoke Jesus invites us to take, a yoke that brings rest to weary souls, made exactly to fit our lives and hearts. The yoke he invites us to wear fits us well, does not rub us nor cause us to develop sore spirits and is designed for two. His yokes were always designed for two. And who is our yoke-partner? It’s none other than Christ Jesus himself, with whom nothing is impossible. He is not just a Lord whom we burden, and we do, but a Lord who solicits and welcomes our burdens, our problems, and our fears in this life. So, come to him if you are heavy burden – it’s never too late. He stands ready to take whatever you got, so let him have it all. He is more than able to take, just as he did on the cross for you.