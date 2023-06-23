In the 1991 movie “City Slickers,” Billy Crystal plays a 39 year old guy from New York going through a sort of midlife crisis. Two of his buddies try to help him by taking him on an old-time cattle drive out west.
The drive was headed up by an old, gristly cowboy named Curly, played by Jack Palance (who, by the way, won an Academy Award for the role). At the beginning of the cattle drive, Billy Crystal is terrified of the stoic cowboy. But when they are forced to ride off alone, he comes to see Curly’s wisdom and kindness.
At one point, Curly tells Billy Crystal, “You city folk get your lives all tied up in knots and then expect to come out here for two weeks and untie them all.” He then put up his finger. “The secret to life is one thing,” he told Billy Crystal.
After a long pause, Crystal asked, “What is the one thing?”
“That’s what you have to figure out.”
Sometimes I forget the one thing. I get busy with life and church and family. I get stressed by all the things I have to do and distracted by all the things I want to do.
And I forget the one thing.
Jesus talked about the one thing with two sisters – Mary and Martha. He was visiting their home for dinner. Martha was running around in a frenzy trying to make sure everything was just right for Jesus, while her sister Mary sat at Jesus’ feet listening to him teach.
Eventually Martha exploded. “Doesn’t it bother you, Jesus, that my sister has left me to do all the work myself. Tell her to help me!”
That’s when Jesus looked at Martha and said, “Martha, Martha, you are worried and stressed about a lot of things, but only one thing is needful. Mary has chosen what is better and it will not be taken away from her” (Luke 10:38-42).
The Apostle Paul spoke about that one thing in his letter to the Corinthians. While Paul preached in the city of Corinth, he was surrounded by famous teachers and philosophers who could wow the people with their wit and wisdom.
But “I resolved to know nothing while I was with you,” Paul later wrote, “except Jesus Christ and him crucified” (1 Corinthians 2:2).
The one thing – the secret to life – is Jesus.
God loved me so much, he sent his Son to suffer the punishment of hell in my place on the cross. Jesus won for me a home in heaven when I die. He gives my life meaning and purpose and direction.
When I remember that one thing, it puts everything else in perspective. It unties the knots and helps me to deal with all the stresses in my life. It helps me focus my life and family and church on what is really important.
If you feel all tied up in knots, if you are being pulled in every direction, if you feel stressed by all the things you have to do, take a deep breath, look at your finger, and remember the one thing.
Jesus.