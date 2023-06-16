As a pastor of over 41 years, I’ve listened to the stories of so many people carrying their burdens, heard their confessions and the struggles to let go of the past. And then there are the things that I come to know about some and they don’t know that I know.
It isn’t easy carrying all of it around. I was asked, “How do you deal with all that stuff?” Life is messy.
But a friend of mine shared how she looks at the brokenness, the messiness of our lives saying, “I have enough skeletons in my closet. I don’t need to be making judgments about others.”
That’s the perspective of a person who looks within, reflects on the past, makes amends when given the opportunity, seeks God’s forgiveness and is capable of extending it to others.
We ask God to forgive us in the same way we forgive others. Where love resides in the heart, there is grace, mercy, and forgiveness.
For me, it’s a matter of choosing to deal with people the Jesus way. We are not defined by our past. What we have been is not who we are today or tomorrow because of Christ.
In Jesus’ interaction with the Pharisees, we get a sense of how people are seen and treated. We can discover something about Jesus and ourselves.
Pharisees seem to be by their very nature, judgmental. In Matthew 9, they question the kind of people with whom Jesus dares to enjoy table fellowship and friendship. In Luke 18, Jesus tells the story of two people in a holy place, the Temple—Pharisee and tax collector. The Pharisee thanks God that he is not like the others—a list of sinners, including the nearby tax collector. In sharp contrast, the tax collector bares his soul, pouring out his heart to God. There is no pretense in him. He seeks God’s grace and mercy. This sin sick soul knows he needs what the Great Physician can provide—help and healing.
The Pharisee-type fails to see their imperfections and shortcomings, but always sees it in other people. And that’s a problem. There are those who consider themselves just fine, without sin, giving an air of spiritual and moral superiority. Really? Only God, only Jesus, is without sin. And like everyone else, the Pharisee-type has their issues. While they might see the “speck” in someone else’s eye, they fail to see the log in their own.
I know I’m not perfect. When I planned my ordination service years ago, two Scripture passages came to me. In the Book of Isaiah, when Isaiah is called to be God’s prophet, Isaiah points out that he’s sorely lacking—“I’m a man of unclean lips and surround by people just like me.”
While Isaiah sees a reason for not serving, it is no problem for God who cleanses him from his sins.
The other passage is that of the Prodigal Son who leaves a loving Father, his family and community. And later comes to realize he needed to go back home. In some ways, that was my journey, leaving the Church as a teen and then returning. In coming back to Christ, the cross and the Church, I realized once again, He is my salvation.
We live in a world where there are still “imperfect people who expect perfection out of other imperfect people.” There are those who will gossip, distort the truth, moan, groan and complain about others, or point the finger. Why? Obviously, they have issues. There’s always a reason for such behavior. For some, they seek to make themselves look better by making that other person look as less.
The spirit of the Pharisee lives in our day. We experience them. Sometimes they will practice triangulation, drawing others into this spiritual and emotional maiming of others. It’s seen by Pharisees asking Jesus’ disciples, “Why does your teacher eat with these tax collectors and sinners?” Trying to suck the disciples in.
On Palm Sunday, when Jesus comes riding into Jerusalem the crowd shouts, “Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord. Hosanna in the Highest.” High praise one day. But come Friday, with some manipulation and plotting, the shouts change, “Crucify Him! Crucify Him!” Jesus who was without sin is nailed to the cross for all of us who are sinners.
As He hangs from the cross, we hear the compassionate Jesus, thinking of those who did him wrong, “Father, forgive them, they don’t know what they’re doing.” But the crowds got suckered in.
In Martin Luther’s explanation of one of the commandments, he challenges the believer to speak well of one another, to put the kindest interpretation on things. This is certainly not seen in the Pharisees or the Pharisee-type personality.
Some years ago I received a call: “Pastor, would you visit our hospitalized son? He hadn’t been in church for years. He was a gifted photographer, doing amazing photos for weddings, families, nature. He’d redone all the woodwork in a townhouse he bought. Mom shared, “He’s got AIDS and is dying.” That part got me by surprise. What was I to do?
I went. Prayed. Read scripture. There were those who treated him like the leper, tax collector and other sinner types of Jesus’ day. Sitting in judgment. Keeping their distance. When I offered him the sacrament, he was surprised. “How could God love me knowing what I’ve done, and the disease I have?” The answer is simple—grace, mercy, forgiveness, love. This is Jesus’ way—mending broken bodies, broken minds, broken hearts, broken relationships.
Jesus has a whole different way of dealing with people, and challenges us to do the same. Grace, mercy, forgiveness, love. Jesus’ way is not to be ugly, mean, hateful, vindictive. He’ not ok with putting the literal or figurative “knife in the back,” not into pettiness, gossip, holding onto grudges, hurting people, or indifference.
In Matthew 12, the Pharisees try to tie Jesus in league with Satan after Jesus frees a man possessed by a demon. They question his motives and point out how he associates with unsavory sorts. The Pharisee personality reveals their own insecurities. They are either unwilling or incapable of searching their hearts.
St. Paul shares in his letter to the Galatians the attributes of a godly life, what it is to have the character of Christ: “… love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.”
If the Spirit resides within us, then such fruit will be evident in how we deal with each other, our relationships, friendships, family, community. In how we look at that other person, the tax collector, sinners, whoever.
Some get it. Sadly, others won’t and don’t. But my prayer is that Jesus’ way will prevail within and through us—grace, mercy, love, and forgiveness.