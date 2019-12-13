I truly believe Christmas is meant to be an awe-filled season designed to take our breaths away as we dwell on its beautiful history. But as we experience the wonder of Christmas, I often ponder how many of us actually understand it’s reality.
I distinctly remember driving home from school one day, seeing plastic Santa Clauses, reindeer and Baby Jesuses in people’s yard, thinking, “Is this stuff really true? Or did somebody just make it up?” Did they make up a place called heaven just because we want to hold onto hope that we will see our loved ones again someday? Or is it a real place? Did they just make up the story of Jesus to inspire generosity and hope? Or did it really happen?
As a 17-year-old kid, I had some questions that I needed answered. Maybe, this time of year, you do, too.
I found my answers in the Gospel of Luke. This book was written by a doctor, and his account of Jesus’ birth and life is probably my favorite account for several reasons. First, he was the most detailed of all the Gospel writers. Second, he was obviously extremely intelligent and influential. And third, Luke was a Gentile (as opposed to a Jew) who investigated the claims of Christ with absolutely no bias. So, you could be confident that he was going to be honest.
Throughout the first few verses of his book, Luke touched on my main three questions about the reality of the Christmas story.
First, how do we know the account of Jesus’ birth is real? Luke 1:1-2 says, “Many have undertaken to draw up an account of the things that have been fulfilled among us…. they were handed down to us by those who from the first were eyewitnesses and servants of the Word.”
I then learned that 30 percent of the Bible was prophecy so that we would know this message was not sent to us from men but from God.
There is also recorded evidence of the events all throughout not just Scripture, but also history.
The second question was this: has my curiosity about Christmas simply caused me to discover information or to actually become a disciple of Jesus?
This was a game-changer for me. Luke 1:3 says, “… since I myself have carefully investigated everything from the beginning, I too decided …”
We all must decide for ourselves not just to celebrate the season, but to let its reality change us.
Finally, I had to ask myself, is my faith a tale or is it true?
Luke 1:4 encourages us to seek it out for ourselves “… so that you may know the certainty of the things you have been taught.”
Friend, I hope this Christmas, we all don’t just enjoy the season on the surface, but we truly live with the genuine hope it inspires. Because Christmas is a real reason to celebrate.
