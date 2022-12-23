God sent Christmas to bring great joy to every heart. But amidst the hustle and bustle of the season we can lose sight of its wonder. So much goes into the parties, preparations and finding that perfect gift. And I’m all for the celebration, who doesn’t love a party? But sometimes, Christmas can come and go without us experiencing the depth of meaning and purpose it was designed to bring.
And that’s why the season of Advent was created. Advent originated in 300 A.D. by church fathers who wanted to help us receive the true gift of Christmas well. Advent prompts us to pause each day of December to anticipate and appreciate the reason for the season.
Most of us have seen an Advent Calendar or Advent wreath with its colorful candles. Some probably have one of these that we bring out and display each year.
The Advent wreath is made of evergreens. It reminds us of God’s gift of everlasting life during the dead of winter. Even though we were dead in sin, Jesus gave us life, both abundantly and eternally. What a gift!
The Advent wreath has four candles that are to be lit the four Sundays before Christmas. Let’s look at what each of these symbolize.
The Candle of Hope-Those who hope in me will not be disappointed. Isaiah 49:23
The first candle is often called the “Prophets candle.” The Old Testament prophets predicted and waited in hope for the Messiah’s arrival. Their hope in this coming King kept them looking forward and never giving up. There were over 300 prophecies in scripture that Jesus fulfilled. If God can do that, He can certainly fulfill the hopes of our heart.
The Candle of Faith – Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. Hebrews 11:1
The second candle is called “Bethlehem’s Candle.” Micah in scripture foretold that the Messiah would be born in Bethlehem. Bethlehem was an unlikely place for a King to be born. But what God promises, He performs. Our faith can help us see and seize God’s promises for our life too.
The Candle of Joy – But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Luke 2:10
The third candle is called the “Shepherd’s Candle.” It represents the joy these shepherds had knowing they were included in this good news. Shepherds were often despised and looked down on. They weren’t even allowed in the Temple. They were used to being excluded. But God wanted them and us to know everyone is offered His great gift of salvation. Jesus came to save us all from sins power and its effects.
Candle of Peace – Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests. Luke 2:14
The fourth candle is called, the “Angel’s Candle.” They announced that Jesus came to bring peace. He came to bring us close to God and to each other. And it’s based on his enduring and eternal love for us. And that’s a gift we can both receive and give at Christmas and beyond.