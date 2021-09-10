I have fond memories of family vacations through the years. There’s one we still love to laugh about. We planned a day at the arcade for our four little ones. We gave them tokens and 90 minutes to play — they were excited.
But it wasn’t long till our youngest son came to me pretty frustrated. His older brother was trailing closely behind. He let me know another big kid had taken all of his tokens.
Well, I immediately went in search of this big kid and justice, too. Thinking I’d found him, I insisted he return all the tokens he’d taken. I’ll never forget how shocked he looked as he emptied out his pockets.
Tokens were restored and mission accomplished. That’s what I thought — until my oldest son whispered, “Dad, that was the wrong kid.” What? I felt so bad and returned the tokens to the poor guy with a sincere apology.
I was well-intentioned but misinformed and the outcome — not so good. And that’s what often happens in prayer. We know what we want but don’t know enough about what God wants or the way he wants to bring it about. Prayer can feel like a guessing game.
But it doesn’t have to. God gave guidelines to help us pray with competence and confidence. We can see this in a parable in Luke’s gospel.
It’s about a man who asked for bread from his friend. The friend tells him not to bother him because it’s late, his kids are sleeping and the door is locked. Translation: We’re close but not that close.
The man persists and eventually gets what he requests. The parable tells why: “...because of your shameless audacity he will surely get up and give you as much as you need.”
What makes us shameless? An inner awareness that God always wants to love us and work for our good. Scripture is clear that God’s love is so great that he will faithfully work to bless our future in spite of our flaws and failures.
What causes us to live with audacity?
Honesty
Then Jesus said to them, “Suppose you have a friend, and you go to him at midnight and say, ‘Friend, lend me three loaves of bread; a friend of mine on a journey has come to me, and I have no food to offer him’” (Luke 11:5-6).
This man supposed he would get what he wanted based on friendship. But that wasn’t the case. And sometimes we suppose things in prayer that aren’t aligned with God’s thinking, but ours. But when honesty allows God to change in us what needs to be changed, then circumstances will, too.
Accountability
And suppose the one inside answers, “Don’t bother me. The door is already locked, and my children and I are in bed. I can’t get up and give you anything” (Luke 11:7).
Who is the one inside? An irritated friend? No. It’s a God inside who loves us deeply and wants to bless us richly. That’s why a commitment to abide in his word and presence daily is so worth it.
Aligning our hearts and abiding in him produces a shameless audacity that leads to answered prayer.
