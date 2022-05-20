Years ago, my wife and I drove to Baton Rouge for a conference with some friends. On the drive home, we were enjoying discussing what we had learned. A few hours into the drive everybody wanted coffee.
We stopped and all grabbed a cup. Then we loaded up and headed for home – so we thought. Anybody who knows me well, knows I can get so focused that I lose awareness of everything else around me.
In the strength finder test, focus is at the top. But along with our strengths there’s also weakness. And mine showed up.
About two hours after our stop, I saw a sign that read, Baton Rouge 44 miles. I thought are you kidding me? I’d gone two hours in the wrong direction. That meant getting home a lot later than expected. I felt like Jonah whose bad decision made everybody else’s life on the boat much worse.
Yet I was confident that a turnaround would get me back to my beloved Texas. And it did. I arrived grateful for everyone’s patience amidst my stupidity.
God always knows the path to success following failure. It’s one of the privileges we’re to rejoice in as we follow the Holy Spirit’s guidance. We can see from Peter’s life, why we can always trust God’s perspective.
God’s perspective is safe
When Simon Peter saw this, he fell at Jesus’ knees and said, “Go away from me, Lord; I am a sinful man!” Luke 5:8
Why did Peter say that? He’d fished all night and caught nothing, and he was a professional fisherman. Yet at Jesus’ word, he threw out his net again and caught a miraculous catch of fish. Peter couldn’t believe Jesus would be so good to an imperfect person like him. And when we receive God’s love in spite of our imperfections, we experience that too. God always longs to be good because He is all loving. The smartest thing Peter did was to receive that love instead of pushing him away. And we should do the same.
God’s perspective is sure
Then Peter got down out of the boat, walked on the water and came toward Jesus. 30 But when he saw the wind, he was afraid and, beginning to sink, cried out, “Lord, save me!” Matthew 14:29-30
Once we experience God’s help, we’re able to trust him to do even more. We try things we never had faith to try before, just like Peter. And we find we can do what we could never have done without His strength. Yet it doesn’t mean we will never be fearful or experience failure again. But it does mean we can always count on him to pick us up and to help us move forward.
God’s perspective is secure
Luke 22:31-32- “Simon, Simon, Satan has asked to sift all of you as wheat. 32 But I have prayed for you, Simon, that your faith may not fail. And when you have turned back, strengthen your brothers.” Luke 22:
People who walk with God learn the difference in having failures versus being a failure. When we receive God’s love properly, we have failures but God helps us move forward in spite of them. And He gives us the joy of helping others do the same.
