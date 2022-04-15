I recently read a book by a successful Christian author on developing high worth relationships. He shared how his daughter, as a high school senior, was struggling in her youth group. She’d enjoyed some wonderful friendships and experiences up to this time. But now most of these friends had moved away or on to college.
The daughter complained that the youth group felt too cliquish and uncomfortable now. She even asked her parents if they could find another church where she’d be more comfortable.
Well, instead of giving in they were intent on her growing up. They used this opportunity to teach her how godly relationships form and flourish in life.
They encouraged her that instead of friendships falling into her lap, she was going to have to make an effort. They taught her to look for the right kind of friends by being the right kind of friend.
She listened and learned. And she was grateful she did. That year became one of her best ever. She made special friends and one even became her bff for life.
We gain so much more by loving people and serving the best interests of everybody.
How do we eliminate toxic behavior and embrace loving like Jesus?
Say no to hypocrisy
“Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? Matthew 7:3
It’s so easy to see and speak about other’s faults instead of our own.
It’s been going on since the garden, hasn’t it? But Jesus teaches us to treat one another’s imperfections differently. He calls us to look beyond the problem areas into the potential. He asks us to believe in, support and help each other learn to live in God’s best.
Say yes to integrity
“Do not give dogs what is sacred; do not throw your pearls to pigs. If you do, they may trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you to pieces. Matthew 7:6
In Jesus' day, dogs and pigs represented people who found pleasure in living their way instead of God’s.
No matter how well we clean a pig up, he’ll always go back to the mud. Why? It’s in his nature. Until God changes our nature, we’re always going to do what that nature wants.
And pointing out other’s sin is never going to get others out of the mud and bring change. But, what will is showing them what a life in God can look like. When we live true to God’s word, we model the worth of the sacred. Others see God’s way is worth following.
Say now to God's grace
"Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened. Matthew 7:7-8
Notice that answered prayer often requires more than just asking. He will give answers when we seek them out. He’ll open doors of opportunity if we’ll knock. It’s God alone that knows our deepest desires and how to satisfy them. Let’s allow His answers to bring forth what we never could alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.