Things like self-help books, motivational TED talks and blogs on time management are so popular today. And for good reason: They help a lot of us make the most of today without putting too much value on tomorrow.
However, there are times tomorrow does need to be focused on. It’s especially important when you’re talking about the biblical principle of reaping and sowing. If you’re knowledgeable in agriculture, you know that putting too much focus on today can discourage you, getting your focus off of the harvest that’s coming tomorrow. Sometimes, in the midst of planting, we have to shift our focus, and prepare ourselves to flourish.
Psalm 1 was written to help us steward our souls for this, so that we experience season after season of blessing. Psalm 1:1-3 says that blessed are those who “don’t walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the Lord… That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither – whatever they do prospers.”
There are two words I want you to focus on here. The first is prospers. Prospers here means to break out or burst forth into a place of fulfilled potential. Prosperity from God is a byproduct of living planted well in God’s presence.
The second is the word don’t. There is a big misconception in the Christian walk that living blessed is about starting to do something, when many times it’s actually about us stopping doing something. It could be stopping a habit, an attitude or even a relationship that is keeping us from flourishing.
There are three stages in this process of us getting ready to flourish, and it starts with preparation in our hearts. It really is our heart that determines our course in life. Sure, you can’t help what was handed to you at the start, but at some point you can decide to make a change.
Then, you shift your attitude. Hosea 10:12 says, “Sow righteousness for yourselves, reap the fruit of unfailing love and break up unplowed ground.” We can’t just live off of secondhand faith, the faith of our parents or grandparents or friends. We have to sow for ourselves what we want to reap and that starts with an attitude adjustment.
The final stage of preparing to flourish is a sense of expectancy. Mark 11:24 says, “… whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.” When you prepare your heart for change and in turn your attitude shifts, it’s hard to ignore the expectancy that forms in your heart. You can’t help but get excited.
Friends, you may be in a battle but be encouraged. The victory has already been won. No matter what your today looks like, you can flourish tomorrow.
