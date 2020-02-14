We can all point to defining moments in our life. Maybe for you, it’s the day you got married, graduated from college or welcomed your first child into the world. Or maybe, it’s the day you lost your job, received a negative medical report or experienced a failed relationship. Here’s the thing about defining moments – they can be bad or good. Most of the time, it depends on decisions we make.
Today, we’re going to talk about what scholars call the defining moment in the life of the prophet Elijah. In our text, 1 Kings 18:16-40, Elijah teaches us three unique qualities of God that we must experience fully in order to live out the life He has for us. It’s these things that cause us to live with conviction on our Christian walk. They help us not just talk about the good we want to see in the world, but to be it.
The first quality is omniscience, which is the state of knowing everything about everything. In verses 16-19, Elijah proved he trusted this quality of God’s when he challenged King Ahab to call forth the prophets of Baal. Elijah was sure he could challenge them because what His father knew was enough to help him claim the victory.
The second quality is omnipotence, which is having unlimited power. In verses 20-29, we see how confident Elijah is in this quality of God. Once the 450 prophets of Baal met him on Mount Carmel, he challenged them, “Get two bulls for us. Let Baal’s prophets choose one for themselves, and let them cut it into pieces and put it on the wood but not set fire to it. I will prepare the other bull and put it on the wood but not set fire to it. Then you call on the name of your god, and I will call on the name of the Lord. The god who answers by fire – he is God.”
Elijah could do this with confidence because He understood that our God is the God with unlimited power.
The third quality is omnipresence, which is the state of being everywhere, all the time. Verses 30-40 prove this quality when Elijah’s turn in the challenge came around. After the prophets of Baal called over and over to their gods with no response, Elijah prayed one simple prayer, and his sacrifice was consumed with fire from heaven.
Friends, there is no question that you will face challenges in your life. We all will.
But if we will dive into experiencing for ourselves these three qualities of our Father God, we, too, can live with deep conviction that He is who He says He is. We can walk with boldness, not because of what we can do, but because of who we serve.
Sure, our society might be struggling. We might be in need of change. But let’s not sit around complaining, waiting on someone else to fix it. Let’s be the change we want to see.
