“Begin with the end in mind.” This was penned by best-selling author, Stephen Covey. He believes highly effective people begin tasks knowing how they want them to end.
As a high school and college athlete, I saw the wisdom of this. I knew working hard and well would produce a win. But when it came to my faith, it required some thought. How do I want to end?
It caused me to wrestle with the question – “Do I believe Jesus exists?” And if so, “How do I want to feel when I see him?”
I answered that question at 17, after much study. I couldn’t deny the historical accuracy of the man Jesus any more than I could deny the existence of Julius Caesar. I became a believer.
I found my second answer in Matthew:25.
It tells the story of three servants who were put in charge of their master’s wealth. One was given five bags of gold, another two bags, and another one bag. When the master returned, he was delighted with the first two. They multiplied the wealth. However, the third man had hidden the wealth, returning only what was given. The master was angry.
In this story, the master represents Jesus. The wealth, I believe, represents the purposes God has for each of us. It’s a passage that calls us to personally evaluate how we’re using what we’ve been given by our Master.
For the third man, the answer led to regret. Jesus helps us see why.
A false view of God — “I knew that you are a hard man ... So I was afraid and went out and hid your gold in the ground.”
This was the man’s reply to the master about his investment.
He did nothing with what he had been given. The master wasn’t looking for perfection but productivity. All he was asked was to use what he’d been given to create more. What God calls us to has eternal value and shouldn’t be buried but used to bring blessing and Kingdom fruit.
A false view of freedom — “‘You wicked, lazy servant ... you should have put my money on deposit with the bankers, so that when I returned I would have received it back with interest.’”
That was the angry response of the master.
This man’s mindset was “at least I didn’t lose.” He believed freedom was found in protecting his interest, or safety, rather than furthering what was given him.
How does that translate? Our primary interest may or may not be safety. Perhaps it’s professional success, wealth or family influence. Still, the principle stands: Any interest protected over Jesus’ interest will end in futility, not freedom. The solution? Allow Scripture to reshuffle our priorities. Prize what Jesus prizes.
For those who are sure of him, I pray we live for him. I pray we resist perspectives of him that keep us fearful instead of faithful, and false freedom that ends in futility.
Amidst all that shouts for our attention, let’s purpose to live for what will matter most in the end. Let’s live to hear the two words, “well done,” from the One who matters most.
