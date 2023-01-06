A lot of us have seen the festive sleighs being pulled through the snow by beautiful Belgium Draft Horses. These horses are well-defined and sturdy and can weigh over a ton when fully grown.
One of these horses alone can pull up to 8,000 pounds. That’s a strong horse. Two that are yoked together can pull 24,000 pounds. But if you take two horses that are familiar and compatible with one another, they can pull up to 32,000 pounds. That’s the power of teamwork. So much more can be accomplished when we work together in life.
But we’re living in a world where great tension continues to divide us. We have different perspectives and preferences. Many have strong opinions that oppose what God calls right and wrong.
And our families and society itself are suffering because of this. Jesus tells us in Mark’s gospel, “A kingdom divided by civil war will collapse. Similarly, a family splintered by feuding will fall apart. Mark 3:24-25 (NLT)
It's difficult to move forward where there are differences. And that’s why God calls us to be His instruments of unity. He wants to help us initiate what brings peace and progress to our families and beyond. How can we fight for God’s best together?
Honor God’s Calling
As a prisoner for the Lord, then, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. Ephesians 4:1
Who calls us? God does – He dreams of doing things for us and through us together. Are we finding our fulfillment in our individual success or by being connected to a community living to please God? Is there anything in us that keeps us from giving Him our all and our best? Living for His call will bring great fulfillment here and in heaven too!
Relate with Humility
Be completely humble….Ephesians 4:2
I love how the scripture puts the right word in the right place. We are to be completely humble. That means working hard to listen to other’s perspectives and thoughts until they feel heard and understood. And not trying to talk someone into seeing things our way. Humility helps remove barriers and opens hearts.
Act with Gentleness
Be completely humble and gentle… Ephesians 4:2
Gentleness helps us practice humility. It keeps us from excusing ourselves and accusing others. And what a contrast in a culture filled with gossip, slander and false accusations. Jesus was gentle in heart and calls us to be too!
Practice Patience
Be completely humble and gentle; be patient….Ephesians 4:2
Patience truly is a virtue. Because it keeps us from giving up on situations and people too soon. Often impatience causes us to make decisions we later regret. And it can come from pride or wanting things our way. But exercising patience with God and those leading us will bring unity in marriage, families, and friendships too.
Bear with to Become
Bearing with one another in love. Ephesians 4:2
To stay passionate about loving God and others for the long haul takes endurance. It requires us to mature and overcome barriers that hinder progress. But the rewards outweigh the requirements. There’s a richness only God can give to those who are willing fight together for a blessed future.