My mother-in-law bought a nice new townhome in Houston about 20 years ago now. Several years back, she noticed these big cracks beginning to appear in her walls. And they weren’t the kind of cracks you could paint over and they’d go away.
So she had a contractor come in to take a look. What he found was pretty crazy. The builder had laid the foundation of her home on top of a cement pool. The pool wasn’t filled in with dirt but with all kinds of junk like pieces of fence and metal scraps.
They didn’t take time to prepare the foundation correctly and it became obvious. Why? Everything else about a home, building or life rests on its foundation.
Many times, we don’t know how strong our foundation is until we endure a storm or endure great pressure of some sort. And we’ve experienced that recently in South Texas.
Storms and pressure reveal foundations. Jesus talked about this in his Sermon on the Mount.
Jesus tells about two people who built a house and endured a storm. Only one house stood, the other collapsed. Jesus gives us three keys to building a rock-solid foundation that survives the storms and pressures of life.
Come to Jesus
"As for everyone who comes to me and hears my words and puts them into practice..." (Luke 6:47).
Jesus says everyone who comes to him can potentially have an unfailing foundation in life. One that weathers the troubles and difficulties and withstands life’s pressures.
He doesn’t leave anyone out or disqualify one of us. He invites all to come to him to build a life of stability.
Whatever flaws we may have in our life, marriage or home today, Jesus is in the business of fixing faulty foundations. And it starts with coming to him for the help that he so freely offers everyone.
Practice his words
"As for everyone who comes to me and hears my words and puts them into practice..." (Luke 6:47).
Both of the men in this parable heard Jesus' words but only one practiced them. And this is the man whose house stood in the storm.
James compares God’s word to a mirror. Most of us don’t leave home without looking in the mirror. Because the mirror shows us what adjustments are needed so we look better. And so does God’s word. It can help us so look better in every area of life — if we’ll make the needed adjustments. The power is in the practicing.
Dig down deep
"They are like a man building a house, who dug down deep and laid the foundation on rock" (Luke 6:48).
Digging down deep sounds like work. None of us just wind up with this deep foundation of faith. We all have to work at building and maintaining it. And we do it by prioritizing time with God daily. And by honoring his house weekly. God has given us a church with pastors and people to watch over our lives and help us make progress. He’s given us a place to use our gifts to make a difference for him.
Jesus promises all can have a home that’s built to last. Let’s get building!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.