When I fly out of Houston Intercontinental airport, I always check my Waze app, especially when I get near the south end of the city. The app is helpful because it lets you know about any traffic jams, construction or car accidents up ahead of you.
If there’s something to slow you down, it reroutes you so you get to your destination safely and quickly. Without the wisdom of Waze, I would have had a tough time making it to where I was hoping to go.
In the same way, without the wisdom of God’s Ways, I know I wouldn’t have the life I enjoy today. That’s why the Apostle Peter tells us, “But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have” (1 Peter 3:15).
The word “revere” in Greek means to set apart or consecrate. When we choose to live a consecrated or God-first life, we experience him fulfilling the hopes of our hearts in deep and satisfying ways. His leadership then gives us abundant reasons to authentically share hope with others.
I remember as a 17 year old having to choose whether to pursue a God-first life or a me-first life. Would I live with an immature faith or develop a grown-up and personal faith?
Like many people, I was raised in a traditional church. I can count on one hand the times I missed church in my 18 years at home. My mom was a Sunday school teacher. My dad ushered and was on the church council. I enjoyed church and didn’t complain too much, as long as we weren’t late for our Sunday NFL.
Truthfully, I could see the benefits of being a church-goer. I saw how biblical morality protected my siblings and me and taught us to value family. I’m very grateful for that.
But I wondered if I could have a good life without Jesus and the church. Would I make it to heaven? I was taught all good people get to heaven. But was this true? And was I good enough?
Well, I begin my journey to find out. I had questions and doubts, much like another guy in the Bible we call, “Doubting Thomas.”
He was confused about the way. And many today, are too. In fact, the fastest-growing religious demographic in our country is the non-religious. These are people who believe Jesus nor any religious figure is necessary to living the life we long to live. And that can be a very dangerous assumption and one each of us should search out for ourselves. Jesus answered Thomas clearly with these words, “I am the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father but by me.”
Don’t let this Easter season pass without thinking deeply and personally about who Jesus is. He is wiser than Google or Waze. And he longs to guide all willing into abundant life on earth and into an eternity we’ll be forever grateful for. He is the Way.
