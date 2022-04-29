After college, a friend and I were invited to speak in Costa Rica by a missionary there. We would hold rallies where a church was being planted or in a congregation that needed revitalized.
We spent two of our weeks in the beautiful beach town of Limon. After our meetings, we’d go out to the beach and enjoy the sun and surf.
My friend was raised on the coast and taught me to body surf some pretty good waves. As a Pennsylvania boy raised around the mountains, this was a new experience. And really fun.
One day, I went deep out into water to wash the sand out of my suit before leaving. As soon as I got far enough out to take my suit off, a big wave hit me. And my suit was nowhere to be found.
I was stranded three miles from my hotel. After my buddy quit laughing, he explained what an under toe was. And was sure I’d never see that suit again.
That moment brought back the words of James Taylor, “Ain’t it good to know you’ve got a friend.”
He took the bus back to our hotel and brought me something to wear home. I think he took longer on purpose just to make me nervous. But he did come through.
There are times we’ve all felt stranded in life. We can’t make our marriage work alone; family issues can’t be fixed alone; even the church can’t fulfill what Jesus has called us to do alone. We need help.
Jesus reminds us, Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. Matthew 18:19.
Learning to love through imperfections is necessary. And agreement with God and others is key to seeing problems turn into answered prayers.
How do we do that?
Choose humility over ambition
Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves. Philippians 2:3
Humility is not thinking less of ourselves, but it’s thinking of ourselves less. It’s caring about and considering the feelings and needs of others in our world.
Humility is cultivated not just by prayer, but by practice. And the more we practice the more pleasant life becomes.
Choose humility over recognition
“Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of others to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven. Matthew 6:1
Our most important success comes by serving God well not by being seen. I’ve found that if I work on the spirit I serve with and gain the skills needed, then being seen takes care of itself. Self-promotion will never do what servanthood does.
Choose humility over control
If you abide in Me, and My words abide in you, you will ask what you desire, and it shall be done for you. John 15:7
God wants to fulfill our desires – but not just any. He fulfills desires birthed out of living close to him. That’s when we start wanting what he wants for us. And that agreement can cause prayers to be answered and hopes to be realized.
