A preacher’s early days can be tough. One Sunday, a man visited me after service and asked about my dreams. I naively and honestly shared my heart passions with this stranger. Then he gave his unsolicited but honest thoughts: “That’s a pretty big dream for a guy who just preached the sermon I heard.”
Though the man may have been Simon Cowell-like — he wasn’t wrong. At that point, my skill needed to be sharpened to reach my potential. But that’s the thing about God-sized dreams — when you believe in them enough to let God work in you, faith changes facts.
The truth is that I was raised in a Catholic family that taught me a lot about discipline, consideration and community. But not about preaching. That was a skill that had to develop — sometimes painfully.
But through the pain, God’s spirit stirred the passion and discipline inside necessary to embrace the challenge and develop. I’ll be forever grateful for the pattern of discipline my parents taught me.
King David is one of the most inspiring biblical examples in this regard. He faced nearly every difficulty possible and fulfilled God’s dream in spite of them. He was overlooked, undervalued, under-developed, mistreated by in-laws, betrayed by his own wife and even harmed by his own choices.
Yet, he learned to move forward through faith in God despite all those things. In David’s renowned poetic fashion, he explains to us why: “You have searched me, Lord, and you know me. You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar,” Psalm 139:1-2.
The word “search” in Hebrew means “to intimately examine;” “know” means “to know through ascertaining;” and “perceive” means “to be able to separate good from bad.”
In short, David was saying God alone knows what thoughts I need to be delivered from and dedicated to — and what my heart needs to treasure for faith to change my facts.
God understands
He understands us — our past, present and future. He knows what’s happened to us and how to make good happen for us and through us. In the end, he turns our pain into our pleasure and purpose. But like David, we must trust his intimate guidance as one who understands.
“You hem me in behind and before, and you lay your hand upon me,” Psalm 139:5. Again, the Hebrew here is helpful. “Hem” means “to be cramped.” It’s like getting in your car after someone smaller than you has just driven. It’s uncomfortable. And “lay your hand on me” means for God to work in obvious ways. David was declaring here that God not only understands, he also challenges.
God challenges
God has created us to find satisfaction and significance in overcoming challenges not in avoiding them. And he has promised to fulfill the desires he’s formed in our heart — if we choose faith in our discomfort. Friend, let me encourage you — faith still changes facts in every facet of life — our health, relationships and career. Whoever chooses God’s path and his presence learns why he is worthy of incomparable praise.
