I love the Christmas season. I love the fun events, the great food, and yes, I admit – watching the Hallmark movies with my wife. But with all of this, there is still one pet peeve I have that seems to surface every December. Want to know what it is? It’s when I see Christmas portrayed as a fairy tale, when in reality, it’s a fact. A fact that has changed our lives for the best.
See, Christmas is not a time to simply give gifts under the name of Santa Clause or decorate a tree to put them under. It’s a time to celebrate the story that is good news to every one of our hearts!
Why should the story of Christmas spark that much joy? Because of how it has changed our lives. It has made the same, undying grace available to all. It shows us that we can have fellowship – a real relationship – with a real Savior. It reminds us that God is not some distant deity up in the clouds somewhere, unconcerned about our lives. It tells us that God’s love is for everyone, and when it’s accepted, joy can be experienced, even in the toughest of situations.
When we truly understand how the story of Christmas has changed our lives, it becomes so much more enjoyable. So much more real.
I had a friend from college who desperately needed the reality of Christmas to come alive in his heart. He had been going through a tough time. He was at a point in his life that he felt he had done everything possible to mess up God’s plan for his life.
One afternoon, he took a walk on a beach to try to clear his mind.
While he was walking, he sat down, feeling defeated. With a guilty conscience, he grabbed a nearby stick and began writing all the things he had done that he felt had disqualified him from living God’s purposed for him.
After a couple of minutes, a huge wave came out of nowhere, crashing into him. He wiped his eyes, a bit shocked, and looked down to continue writing. That’s when he noticed that the wave had completely washed everything he had written away.
He said it was in that moment that he truly understood the beauty of the grace of God.
It was that moment that He understood that the story of Christmas is not a fairytale – it’s for real. It’s real grace. Real love. Real purpose. Real relationship. And real joy.
Friends, this Christmas, let’s not let the holiday be a simple fairytale. Let’s allow it to come alive in our hearts. Let’s talk to our families about what Jesus has done.
Let’s read the story to our children and teach them about the love and grace of Jesus – the reason for the season.
And then let’s choose to extend that same grace and love to those around us, regardless of who they are or what they’ve done. That’s what the season is all about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.