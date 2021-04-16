When I was a kid, the name of a church usually conveyed the beliefs it held. You’d find traditional Catholic, Lutheran, Anglican or Methodist and then later Baptist and Pentecostal labels on churches. But today, church names often convey what people want to experience rather than just believe.
We can find some pretty peculiar and comical names of churches today. Here are just a few: Accident Baptist Church — certainly not Calvinist. Halfway Baptist Church — not too sure about their commitment. Then there’s, Faith Free Lutheran — don’t want to be missing that ingredient. Or for the seeker sensitive, there’s Hell Hole Swamp Baptist Church. And lastly, No Hope United Methodist Church — which is a little bit depressing.
I’d guess all of these churches had legitimate reasons behind these names. But a lot of us don’t know what those reasons are. Which makes me grateful that Jesus made very clear what his church was to be called and committed to on earth.
Jesus announced to his disciples, “I will build my church (ekklesia), and the gates of Hades will not overcome it,” Matthew 16:18.
Ekklesia is the Greek word for the gathered assembly. That’s us! And our primary purpose is to make the quality of life here more like the quality of life in heaven. We’re to relate to our world in ways that cause the enemy’s evil influence to be overcome. How can we do that practically as believers?
Clarity over the confusion
When Jesus came to the region of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, “Who do people say the Son of Man is?” Matthew 16:13.
The people of that region had good reason to be unsure. The Temple of Pan was there — he was thought to be a Greek god who brought blessing and protection. The Temple of Caesar was also there, and they were taught to honor and call him Lord. And the gates of Hades were there, which was a cavern believed to house demons when not on a mission to curse people. People not well trained in God’s truth can believe confusing things, which is why we must be voices of truth that cut through the confusion and bring clarity. Jesus is the way to life and blessing.
Experience not just educate
“But what about you?” he asked. “Who do you say I am?” Matthew 15:16.
Jesus made sure he understood how well his followers knew him. He made sure they didn’t merely know facts about God, but rather knew him through regular fellowship. And they sure did!
We are called to help others in the same way. People have a heart hunger to know God and to experience life on earth as it is in heaven. We can show them how to find satisfaction.
Blessing over bondage
“I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven; whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven,” Matthew18:19.
Jesus is counting on his church to unlock the doors of heavenly blessing for people.
And he is counting on us to shield their lives from the works of hell. Let’s do him proud.
