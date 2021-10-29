I grew up in the north with snowy winter days and low temperatures. It made driving tough, especially in a 1972 Ford Pinto. The icy weather would sometimes disrupt the car’s connection to the power source. As a result, my journey was disrupted. And it was not a fun experience, especially in below-zero weather. But that Pinto taught me a lesson I valued then and even more today — connection matters.
The Apostle Paul understood the power of connection. He used the word “root” but the message is the same.
“... the life of Christ will be released deep inside you, and the resting place of his love will become the very source and root of your life. Then you will be empowered to discover ... the astonishing love of Christ ... until you are filled to overflowing with the fullness of God,” Ephesians 3:18-19 TPT.
Here, he speaks of a life connected — or rooted — in love and overflowing with God. One that offers power to move beyond our past, heal in the present and hope for the future. The way to it Paul says is, “By constantly using your faith, the life of Christ will be released inside you ...,” Ephesians 3:17 TPT.
Faith is belief or evidence of something not yet seen. Like gravity that keeps us grounded or wind that blows, we can’t see it but we know it’s there.
Paul’s prayer, then, is that by acting on right beliefs about God, others would connect to his power and experience life as he designed. What beliefs are held by people like that?
Redemption can win
Redemption simply means to buy something back and restore it to its intended purpose.
People who experience a satisfying life believe that they were made for a purpose God won’t give up on — and they shouldn’t either.
They’re not defeated or defined by past, failures, or relational or professional circumstances. They believe all can be bought back by God and used for something great.
To check our “believer gauge,” simply ask, “What do I believe my life, marriage, kids or country can become? Has belief been corroded by doubt, fear, resentment or pride?” When corrosion forms, as it does for us all, God’s word and presence can illuminate the truth necessary to help us reconnect and believe again.
Love can win
Paul went on, “Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love,” Ephesians 4:2 NIV.
Love is often misdefined. It’s mistaken for emotional connection, personal chemistry or flattering words. Paul’s definition was much different — humility, patience and forbearance.
Humility means we care about our perspective and someone else’s. Patience is caring about our pace, and the pace of those with us. Forbearance means we don’t give up on ourselves or others. Belief in that kind of love causes a life to overflow with satisfaction and purpose.
What I learned from that 1972 Pinto is still true today — connection matters. In Jesus, we can connect to the source of life who brings healing, wholeness and purpose. But it requires a choice. No matter our starting point, let bold belief empower better life today.
