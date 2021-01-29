“If you ever lose your confidence, it’s an inside job.”
That was a phrase I heard my father say often as a coach. And it’s true. Many who’ve made their mark on history had to believe in who they could be.
Andrew Johnson was one of those men. Johnson was uneducated as a teenager. But his wife, Eliza Johnson began to help him learn — reading, writing and arithmetic.
Andrew Johnson became a skilled tailor but more was inside of him. He had strong leadership gifts that Eliza Johnson encouraged, and he developed.
As a result, Andrew Johnson had a successful political career as governor, senator, vice president and eventually served as the 17th President of the United States.
God wants us to believe in and bring out the greatness that he has put inside of us and others. It’s not where we start in life but where we finish that matters most.
Paul is a great example of this. He was a religious man yet angry persecutor of the first-century church. But who Saul became was an outstanding Apostle and author of two-thirds of the New Testament.
Why?
Belief
Saul said, “Then I asked, ‘Who are you, Lord?'"
"I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting," the Lord replied. "Now get up and stand on your feet. I have appeared to you to appoint you as a servant and as a witness of what you have seen and will see of me" (Acts 9:15,16).
Paul took Jesus’ words to heart that day on the road to Damascus. Jesus believed in him, so he believed in himself too — even though his heart wondered if what God saw in him was possible. And even though most others thought it wasn’t.
Discipline
"But by the grace of God I am what I am, and his grace to me was not without effect. No, I worked harder than all of them" (1 Corinthians 15:10).
Paul understood that what God would accomplish in and through him would take personal discipline. God has to help us do the right things well if we are going to experience his results.
Perseverance
"We do not want you to become lazy, but to imitate those who through faith and patience inherit what has been promised" (Hebrews 6:12).
These Hebrew Christians were undergoing persecution. Paul knew that growing faithless would mean forfeiting the grace and ground God had for them. Promises realized take perseverance for all of us.
Excellence
"But since you excel in everything — in faith, in speech, in knowledge, in complete earnestness and in the love we have kindled in you — see that you also excel in this grace of giving" (2 Corinthians 8:7).
Wherever we are today, if we’ll give God better at what God promised to bless, God’s blessing will grow greater.
Uniqueness
"For God, who was at work in Peter as an apostle to the circumcised, was also at work in me as an apostle to the Gentiles" (Galatians 2:8).
God has a personal plan that he wants each of us to know and enjoy. He never blesses two people the same way. Yet he never fails to bless a person whose heart obeys him completely either.
