Baseball, hot dogs and apple pie — I loved them all as a kid but especially baseball. And still do.
I still remember with joy playing in a Little League All-Star tournament with my friends when I was 12 years old. We were from a smaller area in a county of about 130,000 people. So, we would’ve been like the size of Industrial or maybe Bloomington here in South Texas.
Well, we beat the big city team and the one favored to win in round one. And we ended up undefeated and won the whole tournament that year.
Boy were we happy. We were strutting our stuff and talking about what major league team we hoped to play for one day.
But our excitement soon waned. The board made a decision that the entry fee and travel expenses were too much to continue on. We weren’t going to get to show what we could do at the next level.
A few of the guys didn’t seem to care much, but some of us sure did. We had the seeds of revolution within us. We challenged the board and gave our parents grief for not protesting with enough passion.
But we couldn’t sway them. We couldn’t force anybody to be fair. So sad — I still feel the pain. But seriously, how do we handle the pain of injustice in a grownup world? What do we do with prejudices, abuse and downright cruelty?
Jesus demonstrated the power love has to transform anybody’s world. Then, after exemplifying it, He educated His followers making it clear love is what they were to count on to make the world a better place.
How do we do that?
Embrace Jesus’ Impossible Command
“A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” John 13:34-35
We all remember our mothers telling us to love each other. But when Jesus came, He clearly demonstrated a perfect love. That’s why He called the request he made of his disciples a new command. He was deeply passionate about their highest ambition being to love others like He loved them. He knew that was the only way each disciple’s full potential would be developed and they would attract an unbelieving world to God.
Jesus also knew it was impossible for them to love as perfectly as He did. But He also knew how incredible life would become if they lived to make each other’s worlds better through love.
Experience Jesus’ Incomparable Presence
Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect. Matthew 5:48 How can we do that? He’s perfectly holy and we’re not.
The Greek word for perfect in this scripture means to grow into a state of completeness in character. And obviously, the gap between His ability to love and ours is incredibly large. That’s why we have to rely on His love to empower and to mature ours. As we practice loving and serving like He would, He bridges the gap. And everyone discovers we were wired for love. And created to enjoy the memories only created through God’s love.
