Gifts usually evoke responses — sometimes unexpected ones. We caught one of these on our Christmas home videos. It was Christmas morning and our four little ones rushed to see what was in their stockings.
My wife asked what they’d found. They answered, pulling out candy, gum and trinkets. When we got to our oldest, he showed us his stocking gift and with a forced smile said, “Look, mom, an apple ...” He wasn’t thrilled and couldn’t hide it! We still chuckle about it today.
Christmas can often bring similar responses. We love the lights, festivities and family time — much the way my kids loved their candy and gifts. But when it comes to the Gift of Jesus, some find themselves unsure how to respond.
It was no different at Jesus’s birth. Those who witnessed His birth did not all respond the same. These responses can help us think deeper about our own.
The response of agitation.
“When King Herod heard this (the news of Jesus’s birth) he was disturbed ...,” Matthew 2:3
Herod’s reaction is clearer, when we insert a little history. Herod heard the news of Jesus’s birth from a group of wise men or astrologers.
They had seen a star in the sky and knew it symbolized the coming of a new king. Their job was to help announce this new king’s birth.
Well, when Herod heard about the coming of this new king — he wasn’t thrilled. He didn’t want to be de-throned. For Herod, Jesus brought agitation, not adoration.
And the Gift of a Savior can create the same sort of tension in us. Because as King, He comes to rule in our hearts and lives. It’s the only way He’s able to bring about the life He’s promised. One that’s full, free and satisfying. But like Herod, we like to call the shots. It’s why we fight to control the remote, thermostat or how the dishes go in the sink.
What we don’t realize, though, is that, like Herod, our rule won’t bring about the reward our hearts really want in the most important areas of life.
Sometimes it takes years or even decades to realize it. But eventually, we see that Jesus’ desire to rule was never to take something from us but to provide something for us.
The response of adoration.
On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts, Matthew 2:12.
This response was one of humility and honor. It was one that evoked generosity and thankfulness. For years, these men had studied and searched for this baby born to be a Savior. And finally, they found the One history had foretold.
And no doubt, they were overjoyed and grateful. This amazing find would forever change their future. And the future of anyone who would believe and receive this Savior. It was good news for all!
This Christmas, let’s enjoy the lights, parties, family and fun. But let’s not neglect to think deeply about this Jesus. And the gracious gift He was and is to All
